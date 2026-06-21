Five-star Netherlands take off in Houston

New Delhi: Netherlands are the greatest footballing nation that has yet to lift the World Cup. Runners-up thrice (in 1974, 1978, and 2010), third-placed in 2014 and fourth in 1998, their players have produced great moments across continents but still await the crowning glory. Crysencio Summerville #24 of the Netherlands scores his team's fifth goal. (Getty Images via AFP)

Coming into this World Cup, once they were slotted with Sweden in Group F. Of their five matches from past editions, the most memorable for the neutral fans was perhaps a seemingly innocuous goalless draw when the two last met in 1974, because it included the answer to a quiz question for the football tragic: when did Dutch legend Johan Cruyff unveil his famous “Cruyff turn” for the world? Cruyff didn’t just produce that sensational move, he also completed 11 dribbles.

On Saturday night (IST), the Dutch team brimming with talent and seen as dark horses for the title, didn’t have to call upon individual footwork to entertain. Instead, the men in orange simply swarmed all over the Swedish defence, crushing them 5-1 in a sensational display of power, poise and planning.

The Swedes held a slight advantage in form coming into the game at Houston. While they beat Tunisia 5-1 in the Group F opener, the Dutch twice squandered the lead to draw 2-2 with an impressive Japan. In the end, however, Netherlands inflicted on Sweden their biggest loss in a World Cup since the 7-1 hammering by Brazil in 1950.

Sweden bounced back to finish runners-up as hosts in 1958 and were third in 1950 and 1994, but now they run into a well-drilled Japan in their final group game. The Dutch face Tunisia next.

Brobbey’s roller-coaster ride

Striker Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo scored twice before the young forward Crysencio Summerville came off the bench to hit the final nail, after Sweden’s substitute Anthony Elanga had made it 1-4, recalling the Cruyff magic with a bit of trickery.

It was a rare moment in the sun for Brobbey, 24, the striker for Premier League side Sunderland. A year ago, there was only darkness, as the player of Ghanaian origin, then playing in the Netherlands, was a target of violent extortion threats. His sister’s car was set on fire, and a close friend who tried to intervene was shot and seriously injured. Media reports from June 2025 say the player refused to pay 150,000 euros that an Amsterdam criminal demanded, claiming he had done work for Brobbey.

The Dutch were in a hurry, leading 2-0 by the 17th minute, their marauding wingers left the Swedes — initially five men at the back and then four — in disarray. The match was only five minutes old when Sweden failed to deal with midfield pressure and lost possession. Gakpo raced down the left wing and his cross was turned home from close range by striker Brian Brobbey. He converted a similar routine in the 17th minute, this time, Denzel Dumfries provided the cross from the right that he steered home.

Sweden finally stirred with their own brilliant frontline of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Yasin Ayari coming close. A lack of imagination to finish, along with five saves by Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen kept the score at 2-0. The Dutch again punished the gaps in the Swedish defence in the second half.

Gakpo first scored after Summerville’s fine run took out two defenders and then he drove home from the top of the box. Elanga electrified the Swedish attack and neatly finished a counter-attacking move. But the Dutch controlled the game after that.

There has never really been a poor Dutch team in major competitions, but they have often been riven by internal divisions. Brobbey focused on the value of team work. “As a team we played very well. Everybody has a good bond with each other and we’ll fight for each other as well, that’s the main thing,” he said after the match.

Dutch coach and former star, Ronald Koeman was delighted. “It could be that the way we played builds confidence. Now we’ve got slightly better peace of mind with the four points. You can build on what happened now and that’s really good.”

Gakpo explained the tactical mastery. “Today there was more variation in attacking play, more players in different positions, movement and all those things,” the Liverpool winger said. “So, it was maybe more difficult for the defenders to really mark us and we became free in the box. That was the little thing maybe we missed in the last game.”

Sweden’s captain Victor Lindelof was dejected. “The goals we conceded were a little bit too easy. But then again, if you are not in the right position, if you lose half a metre, one metre against players like this, then they’re going to punish you.”

The Dutch are in the mood to inflict serious damage, and the tournament has been warned.