Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after Tuesday's matches

Group A

Germany 6 5 0 1 16 3 15 - qualified

Slovakia 6 4 0 2 6 8 12 - play-offs

Northern Ireland 6 3 0 3 7 6 9 - play-offs

Luxembourg 6 0 0 6 1 13 0

Group B

Switzerland 6 4 2 0 14 2 14 - qualified

Kosovo 6 3 2 1 6 5 11 - play-offs

Slovenia 6 0 4 2 3 8 4

Sweden 6 0 2 4 4 12 2 - play-offs

Group C

Scotland 6 4 1 1 13 7 13 - qualified

Denmark 6 3 2 1 16 7 11 - play-offs

Greece 6 2 1 3 10 12 7

Belarus 6 0 2 4 4 17 2

Group D

France 6 5 1 0 16 4 16 - qualified

Ukraine 6 3 1 2 10 11 10 - play-offs

Iceland 6 2 1 3 13 11 7

Azerbaijan 6 0 1 5 3 16 1

Group E

Spain 6 5 1 0 21 2 16 - qualified

Turkey 6 4 1 1 17 12 13 - play-offs

Georgia 6 1 0 5 7 15 3

Bulgaria 6 1 0 5 3 19 3

Group F

Portugal 6 4 1 1 20 7 13 - qualified

Rep. of Ireland 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 - play-offs

Hungary 6 2 2 2 11 10 8

Armenia 6 1 0 5 3 19 3

Group G

Netherlands 8 6 2 0 27 4 20 - qualified

Poland 8 5 2 1 14 7 17 - play-offs

Finland 8 3 1 4 8 14 10

Malta 8 1 2 5 4 19 5

Lithuania 8 0 3 5 6 15 3

Group H

Austria 8 6 1 1 22 4 19 - qualified

Bosnia-Hercegovina 8 5 2 1 17 7 17 - play-offs

Romania 8 4 1 3 19 10 13 - play-offs

Cyprus 8 2 2 4 11 11 8

San Marino 8 0 0 8 2 39 0

Group I

Norway 8 8 0 0 37 5 24 - qualified

Italy 8 6 0 2 21 12 18 - play-offs

Israel 8 4 0 4 19 20 12

Estonia 8 1 1 6 8 21 4

Moldova 8 0 1 7 5 32 1

Group J

Belgium 8 5 3 0 29 7 18 - qualified

Wales 8 5 1 2 21 11 16 - play-offs

North Macedonia 8 3 4 1 13 10 13 - play-offs

Kazakhstan 8 2 2 4 9 13 8

Liechtenstein 8 0 0 8 0 31 0

Group K

England 8 8 0 0 22 0 24 - qualified

Albania 8 4 2 2 7 5 14 - play-offs

Serbia 8 4 1 3 9 10 13

Latvia 8 1 2 5 5 15 5

Andorra 8 0 1 7 3 16 1

Group L

Croatia 8 7 1 0 26 4 22 - qualified

Czech Republic 8 5 1 2 18 8 16 - play-offs

Faroe Islands 8 4 0 4 11 9 12

Montenegro 8 3 0 5 8 17 9

Gibraltar 8 0 0 8 3 28 0

Note: 12 group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. Second-placed teams and four remaining teams with highest Nations League rankings qualify for a two-round playoff

