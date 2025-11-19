Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables
European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after Tuesday's matches :
Group A
Germany 6 5 0 1 16 3 15 - qualified
Slovakia 6 4 0 2 6 8 12 - play-offs
Northern Ireland 6 3 0 3 7 6 9 - play-offs
Luxembourg 6 0 0 6 1 13 0
Group B
Switzerland 6 4 2 0 14 2 14 - qualified
Kosovo 6 3 2 1 6 5 11 - play-offs
Slovenia 6 0 4 2 3 8 4
Sweden 6 0 2 4 4 12 2 - play-offs
Group C
Scotland 6 4 1 1 13 7 13 - qualified
Denmark 6 3 2 1 16 7 11 - play-offs
Greece 6 2 1 3 10 12 7
Belarus 6 0 2 4 4 17 2
Group D
France 6 5 1 0 16 4 16 - qualified
Ukraine 6 3 1 2 10 11 10 - play-offs
Iceland 6 2 1 3 13 11 7
Azerbaijan 6 0 1 5 3 16 1
Group E
Spain 6 5 1 0 21 2 16 - qualified
Turkey 6 4 1 1 17 12 13 - play-offs
Georgia 6 1 0 5 7 15 3
Bulgaria 6 1 0 5 3 19 3
Group F
Portugal 6 4 1 1 20 7 13 - qualified
Rep. of Ireland 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 - play-offs
Hungary 6 2 2 2 11 10 8
Armenia 6 1 0 5 3 19 3
Group G
Netherlands 8 6 2 0 27 4 20 - qualified
Poland 8 5 2 1 14 7 17 - play-offs
Finland 8 3 1 4 8 14 10
Malta 8 1 2 5 4 19 5
Lithuania 8 0 3 5 6 15 3
Group H
Austria 8 6 1 1 22 4 19 - qualified
Bosnia-Hercegovina 8 5 2 1 17 7 17 - play-offs
Romania 8 4 1 3 19 10 13 - play-offs
Cyprus 8 2 2 4 11 11 8
San Marino 8 0 0 8 2 39 0
Group I
Norway 8 8 0 0 37 5 24 - qualified
Italy 8 6 0 2 21 12 18 - play-offs
Israel 8 4 0 4 19 20 12
Estonia 8 1 1 6 8 21 4
Moldova 8 0 1 7 5 32 1
Group J
Belgium 8 5 3 0 29 7 18 - qualified
Wales 8 5 1 2 21 11 16 - play-offs
North Macedonia 8 3 4 1 13 10 13 - play-offs
Kazakhstan 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
Liechtenstein 8 0 0 8 0 31 0
Group K
England 8 8 0 0 22 0 24 - qualified
Albania 8 4 2 2 7 5 14 - play-offs
Serbia 8 4 1 3 9 10 13
Latvia 8 1 2 5 5 15 5
Andorra 8 0 1 7 3 16 1
Group L
Croatia 8 7 1 0 26 4 22 - qualified
Czech Republic 8 5 1 2 18 8 16 - play-offs
Faroe Islands 8 4 0 4 11 9 12
Montenegro 8 3 0 5 8 17 9
Gibraltar 8 0 0 8 3 28 0
Note: 12 group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. Second-placed teams and four remaining teams with highest Nations League rankings qualify for a two-round playoff
