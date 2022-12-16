For Messi, a win will be a perfect tribute to Maradona

There is no perfect end to a World Cup. But the image of Lionel Messi holding aloft the bald, gold statuette, the smile reaching his eyes after spreading through scruffy a ginger beard, would come close. Cheers and tears of joy coursing through the veins of the Lusail before spilling into the night would be a fitting finale to a relationship that, over five editions, has been troubled if not tumultuous. It would provide the most fairytale of finishes to a tournament that has left us with a few fairytales to drink over, think over, till 2026. Which will be the first World Cup in 20 years without him.

2022 was when the planet, nearly asphyxiated by a pandemic, managed to get its breath back. This one-city World Cup has had over 3.27 million spectators for 64 games, nearly 60,000 from India. That’s some shift from mostly closed stadiums of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. But 2022 is also the year when Roger Federer decided his 41-year-old knees couldn’t take it anymore. At 35, and having felt the back of his leg a number of times during the semi-final against Croatia, Messi said he doesn’t have another World Cup in him.

That’s why, unusually for a Brazil star, Rivaldo wants him to win. “You deserve this title for the person you are and for the wonderful football you always played,” the 2002 World Cup winner wrote on Instagram. That’s why fans from Barishal to Buenos Aires want Messi to win. “Because of what he represents in the world and because of the way he interprets football,” said former Argentina player Javier Zanetti.

It explains why Argentina shirts have been flying off the shelves at Adidas stores here while those of Spain and other countries find few takers. To say that Messi is the most important reason or that is understating the obvious.

Used to winter World Cups, Argentina is enjoying this in a warm summer leading to bars, cafes and public areas spilling over with people in the shirts of the national team. One whose 36-game unbeaten run before coming to Qatar meant that the country did not lose faith after the 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia. One which has given a country struggling with inflation some succour.

“Argentina champions,” said Juan Pablo with the conviction that contemplating anything else would be sacrilege. He and Maria Victoria are from Rio Negro in Argentina’s northern Patagonia region, and on Thursday, were looking for tickets to the final. Many like Pablo, in his third World Cup after Brazil and Russia, and Victoria, in her first, are here; their devotion unquestioned to Messi. They sing of Diego Maradona and his mother blessing Messi “from above” to ensure that “Argentina are No. 1”, their chants of “Ole, ole, ole” end with “Leo, Leo”. To them, Messi and his mates go to celebrate. Separated by only a fencing, the team, its arms linked, bounces with them. Not always have they loved him so.

Moments after making the final, Messi bent over near the centre circle, sucking air but smiling and raising a fist. Till he reached Doha, he was football’s most celebrated introvert. Something shifted once he landed in the thumb-shaped peninsula. That he would dominate the discourse was a given -- it’s been that way since the 2010 finals by when Messi had won two Ballon d’Or titles, the Champions League, and a hat-trick of La Liga titles – but for the first time, it looked like he was setting one. By talking to referees, criticising them, by showing Louis van Gaal that he had felt “disrespected” by comments from the Netherlands coach, by barking at Wout Weghorst in the mixed zone. It was the kind of Maradonism that wasn’t part of his makeup in the last World Cup.

And, of course, by illuminating it with his brilliance, Messi ensured the conversation around him didn’t flag. In the randomness of international football where teams meet two days before a game – it was seven prior to this edition – he found Nahuel Molina with an assist that would take many training ground hours at a club. His goal against Mexico, threading a ball through a thicket of legs, resuscitated Argentina’s campaign and some of the competition’s most decorous assists helped it gather momentum. “He is the strongest player in the world and makes a difference on the field,” said Zanetti.

At his first press conference here, Messi had spoken of being calmer. Winning the 2021 Copa America to end Argentina’s 28-year wait for a trophy has been liberating for him. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has spoken of Messi sobbing at Maracana after beating Brazil in the final last year. As has Maradona’s death. “Imagine Maradona being in the stadium when Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia,” said Sergio Levinsky, an Argentine journalist who has reported on the last 10 World Cup. “Leo is on the same level as Diego, on par. And this judgment will not change depending on the outcome of the final,” said Zanetti.

Victoria Garcia shared the opinion of the decorated Argentina player. The young working woman from Buenos Aires does not remember seeing Maradona play. “Of course, I admire Diego but for me and my friends, Messi’s legacy is settled, it does not depend on Sunday,” she said. “For today’s generation, love for Diego comes from parents but they see Messi play. The adoration is different,” said Victoria.

The man who has always tried to fit in - soon after joining he would lie behind the wall when Paris St Germain conceded free kicks - be what others thought of him has finally found his space. He is being loved for it and seems to be enjoying himself. Why else would he spin Josko Gvardiol twice after accelerating and produce that assist? Weren’t Argentina leading 2-0, the game 69 minutes old and his left leg troubling him? Messi will be taken off only when he wants, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has said.

There is a 50% chance that Kylian Mbappe, the state of Qatar’s other employee, will win on Sunday. Should that happen, like it did with Federer, there will be disappointment but it will be temporary. What will be permanent is the delight from what Messi delivered in Doha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON