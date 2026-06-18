From Lionel Messi's Argentina to England's warning sign: Six FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2 matches you can't miss

The novelty of the opening week is over. It’s time for the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The margin for error will be much less, with confirmation of a knockout berth or elimination both possible at the end of each group’s matches. Lionel Messi and Argentina face Austria in their second group stage match. (AFP)

Here are six fixtures to keep an eye on: 6. Mexico vs South Korea The home crowd will turn the stadium into a cauldron, but Mexico cannot afford to get swept up in their own theatre. Their opening 2-0 victory over South Africa was a masterclass in control, but South Korea present a completely different psychological test.

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Having just ground out a patient and resilient 2-1 comeback win over Czechia, the Asian giants excel at punching above their weight. Mexico loves to stretch the pitch with overlapping wingbacks to create overloads, which might play into South Korea’s hands and aid their prowess on the counterattack.

5. Scotland vs Morocco Scotland got their tournament running the hard way, choking the life out of Haiti for a gritty 1-0 win built entirely on set-piece efficiency and a stubborn low block. That rigid defence faces a massive upgrade in class. Morocco went toe-to-toe with Brazil in a thrilling 1-1 draw, silencing any doubts that their historic semifinal run in Qatar 2022 was a fluke.

The Atlas Lions play with a technical swagger and a suffocating midfield press. Scotland will need to play to their strengths and turn this match into a physical duel to disrupt Morocco’s rhythm. If they sit deep and surrender the ball, Morocco’s creative rotations will eventually find the cracks.

4. Germany vs Ivory Coast You cannot ignore a seven-goal statement. Germany’s 7-1 demolition of Curaçao was a dazzling exhibition of fluid attacking and pressing, with Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz operating like they were in a schoolyard. However, Germany did wobble against Cape Verde’s counter-attacks and hold-up play. Ivory Coast will offer a bigger challenge.

The Elephants ground out a 1-0 win over a physical Ecuador side and showed their danger on the break. They will not let Germany dominate and play their passes easily. Expect a high-intensity and entertaining match.

3. Uruguay vs Cape Verde Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay is a team under immediate duress. Their frustrating 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia was a clinic in wasted opportunities and erratic execution. They now face a buoyant Cape Verde squad that just authored the shock of Round 1, barricading their penalty area to hold Spain to a miraculous 0-0 draw.

The tactical blueprint will likely be the same. Simple but agonising, Cape Verde will drop all eleven men behind the ball, dare Uruguay to break them down, and hunt for a historic underdog goal on the counter.

2. England vs Ghana England’s potent 4-2 victory over Croatia proved two things: Thomas Tuchel has an ungodly wealth of attacking options, and his defence is still prone to vertigo when turned around quickly. Ghana will enter with full confidence after a thrilling last-minute 1-0 win over Panama.

The Black Stars' game plan will be to hunt for turnovers in the middle third and immediately exploit the massive spaces left by England's advancing fullbacks. Tuchel’s desire to build up play to isolate his wingers in 1v1s may leave England vulnerable to Ghana’s rapid transitions.

1. Argentina vs Austria Defending champions Argentina looked imperious against Algeria, cruising to a 3-0 win orchestrated by a vintage Lionel Messi hat-trick. But if the Albiceleste think the rest of the group stage is a victory lap, Ralf Rangnick’s Austria is fully equipped to crash the party.

The Austrians executed their suffocating, heavy-metal counter-press to perfection, beating Jordan 3-1. They will not give Messi the time or space to breathe that Algeria did; they will hunt in packs, targeting Argentina's deep-lying midfielders the second they receive the ball. This will be a true litmus test for the reigning champions to stake their claim for a historic title defence.