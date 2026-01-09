Gabriel Martinelli issues apology after being branded ‘disgraceful’ for manhandling Liverpool's Conor Bradley

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli issued an apology for his actions in the Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Friday. The cameras picked up the 24-year-old trying to push injured Reds player Conor Bradley off the pitch near the end of the match at the Emirates Stadium in London. Liverpool's Bradley fell near the touchline during the stoppage time, and Martinelli thought that the former was time-wasting.

Martinelli was then seen throwing the ball and manhandling him. This led to the Liverpool players reacting angrily. Following the ensuing melee, both Martinelli and Reds' Ibrahim Konate were booked.

Once the game came to an end, Martinelli realised that there was nothing fake about Bradley's injury and hence he issued an apology on Instagram Story. He also revealed that he reached out to Bradley over text to apologise for his behaviour.

“Conor and I have messaged, and I've already apologised to him. I really didn't understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment,” Martinelli wrote on Instagram Story.

“I want to say I'm deeply sorry for reacting. Sending Conor all my best again for a quick recovery,” he added.

‘Disgraceful’ Once the game between Arsenal and Liverpool concluded, Martinelli's actions became a huge talking point, and the antics were labelled “disgraceful” by former England and Manchester United player Gary Neville.

“You cannot do that. That is so poor. I think an apology is needed. Bradley is being stretchered off. I'm fuming with Martinelli, to be honest. Disgraceful. I'm surprised a Liverpool player hasn't gone over and whacked Martinelli there!” Neville said on Sky Sports.

On the other hand, Roy Keane also criticised the Brazilian forward, saying the scenes after the game were not “good”.

"I didn't like it. It's happened to me when I was badly injured, and a player stood over me, and it's not good... I'm surprised the Liverpool players didn't react to Martinelli more. I think that behaviour is an absolute disgrace. Not good scenes," Keane said.

Speaking of the game between Arsenal and Liverpool, the proceedings ended in a goalless draw. The Gunners are currently six points clear of the second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings, while the Reds are in fourth place with 35 points from 21 matches.