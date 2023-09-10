Germany part ways with coach Hansi Flick after humiliating defeat by Japan

Germany parted ways with coach Hansi Flick on Sunday, a day after their 4-1 home loss to Japan in their friendly international with the four-time champions struggling for form ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament next year on home soil, the German Football Association said. FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Germany v Colombia - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - June 20, 2023 Germany coach Hansi Flick looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo(REUTERS)

Flick took over in 2021 but his team have managed just four wins in their last 17 internationals, and they were also eliminated in the first round of the 2022 World Cup.

