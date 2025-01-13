'Go to school; I know your faces': Pep Guardiola's explosive confrontation with autograph seekers - Watch

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola delivered an explosive lecture to autograph seekers who gathered around his house. A video is going viral on social media in which Guardiola can be seen scolding the group of young boys who had gathered to get memorabilia signed by the legendary manager. Pep Guardiola was involved in an explosive confrontation with autograph seekers. The video is going insanely viral on social media. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff(Action Images via Reuters)

The footage emerged after Manchester City's 8-0 win against Salford City in the third round of the FA Cup.

In the viral clip, Guardiola warns the boys, "Don’t come again. I won’t tell you again. I know your faces."

“Go to school and prepare yourself, guys. You are young guys, so don’t be here wasting time. Do you want to live your life doing this, honestly?”, he asked further.

Hearing this, one of the boys sheepishly replied, “No, I used to be a chef.”

'What are your dreams?'

Pep Guardiola, who is currently facing criticism for Manchester City's struggles in the Premier League, was also spotted asking about the dreams of the people who had come to get his autograph.

“Let’s continue to do it. Prepare better. F------ hell, man, this isn’t for all the people. This is for you," said Guardiola.

“What are your dreams? Tell me, what is it? Where do you dream, my friend? Practice, f------ hell, practice," he added.

Earlier, Pep Guardiola had clashed with a man following Manchester City's defeat against Manchester United. The manager was seen being held back by his entourage upon being heckled.

In December 2024, Guardiola had joked about scratch marks on his face and a cut to his nose. He sported the injuries after repeatedly fidgeting with his face during Manchester City's 3-3 Champions League draw against Feyenoord.

When asked about his marks, Guardiola, in the press conference, said, "I want to harm myself."

Manchester City are currently at the sixth spot in the Premier League standings with 34 points from 20 matches.

The Premier League defending champions will take on Brentford on Wednesday, January 15.