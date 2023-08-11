Harry Kane set for Bayern Munich move: A look back at England striker's record-breaking journey with Tottenham Hotspur

With 280 goals in 435 matches to his name, Harry Kane is one of the finest players ever to wear the Tottenham Hotspur jersey. In the history of the Premier League, the English striker is the second-highest goal-scorer after Alan Shearer. Kane’s glorious Spurs journey, which started back in 2011, seems likely to come to an end this summer. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed a deal, worth around £100m, with Tottenham to complete the transfer of Kane. The ball is now in Kane’s court who will have to take the final call on his future. Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham, for a Bundesliga record fee of over 100 million euros(AFP)

As Harry Kane is on the verge of completing a record-breaking transfer to Germany, it is time to take a look at his incredible journey with The Lilywhites.

Kane joined the Spurs Academy back in July 2009 and signed a professional contract the next year. He made his debut in a Europa League qualifier in 2011. Kane scored his maiden Spurs goal at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin on 15 December, 2011. The goal came against Irish side Shamrock Rovers in the final group-stage game of the Europa League 2011-12 season.

Having completed a loan spell away from home at Millwall, Harry Kane earned his Premier League debut on the opening day of the 2012-13 season. Kane made his first Premier League start as a Spurs player against Sunderland in April, 2014. Kane scored in the 59th minute of that fixture to mark his maiden Premier League start in a sublime style. “As soon as I scored it, the emotions came out, I've been waiting patiently and to get that goal was a proud moment. It's the best feeling of my career without a doubt, hopefully I can push on and get a few more,” Kane had said.

Winning individual awards

Kane, thanks to his knack of scoring goals on a regular basis, soon became one of the most trusted options in the Tottenham attacking unit. He claimed his first Premier League Golden Boot award in the 2015-16 season scoring 25 goals. Kane improved his tally next season by scoring four more goals to win a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot trophy. Consistency has been one of Kane’s most valuable assets. He has managed to score 17 or more Premier League goals in nine straight seasons for Spurs.

In February this year, Kane became the all-time highest goal scorer in Tottenham history. The 30-year-old scored against Manchester City to break Jimmy Greaves’ long-standing record. Kane took his goal tally to 267 to achieve this astonishing feat.

Kane’s journey from an academy player to Spurs legend was not always smooth. Despite possessing the fine ability to score goals at will, Kane has had to suffer three defeats in finals as a Tottenham player. Kane came agonisingly close to winning the Champions League trophy in 2019. His team’s incredible Champions League run came to a disappointing end in the final after they were beaten by Premier League rivals Liverpool. Moreover, Kane had to face League Cup final losses on two occasions as well. Kane will now be looking to forget those heartbreaks and win silverware as a Bayern Munich player from the next season.

