Hope sanctions will end soon, says Mohd Sporting’s Russian coach

Andrey Chernyshov said he is trying not to think of home and be a professional who does his job well. That wouldn’t be unusual for a foreign coach in India forced to extend his stay because of Covid-19, but it is with Chernyshov because his country has gone to war.

“Of course, I think about what is happening in Russia now and this situation is not pleasant for me,” said the man from Moscow who was appointed Mohammedan Sporting coach last year.

At this point, football can be a distraction, or “not that important” as Daniil Medvedev said after becoming the men’s No 1 tennis player. But paused for 65 days because Covid-19 breached the bio-secure bubble, Mohammedan Sporting will resume in the 2021-22 I-League on Thursday against Aizawl FC and, like Medvedev during the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Chernyshov—the only Russian in the competition—said he would like to win.

Sporting beat Sudeva FC 2-1 in their opening game on December 27 and are one of the favourites for the league where Gokulam Kerala are the defending champions. “This is a club big on history and tradition and big clubs always have pressure,” said Serbian midfielder Nikola Stojanovic.

What Chernyshov, 54, is not happy about is FIFA suspending Russia for the country's invasion of Ukraine. “I am very disappointed. I have always believed that sports, and football in particular, should be out of politics. Sportsmen have nothing to with decisions of the country’s leadership. Politicians should solve their problems and football players should continue to play. I hope everything gets back to normal soon,” said the former centre-back who won the European under-21 championship with Soviet Union in 1990. They beat Yugoslavia 3-1 in the final.

Chernyshov is still hopeful that Russia will be in Qatar. “I hope all sanctions against the national team will be lifted and Russia will be able to go to the World Cup.”

Russia were drawn to face Poland in a World Cup qualifier this month with the winners playing either Sweden or Czech Republic for a berth in the World Cup final.

A former Dynamo Moscow and Spartak Moscow player, Chernyshov’s career ended at Rubin Kazan. Chernyshov said he hoped UEFA will “end all sanctions against Russian clubs”. Spartak Moscow, where Chernyshov played in 1992-93, were scheduled to play RB Leipzig in a Europa League round-of-16 tie which has now been called off following Fifa and UEFA saying they stand “in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine.”

