How long is Lionel Messi out of action due to injury? Inter Miami head coach gives huge update: 'Can't take risk'

Lionel Messi was left writhing in pain during the second-half of Argentina's Copa America 2024 final vs Colombia, in Miami. The Argentine captain had to leave the field, and was seen in tears in the dugout. But Lady Luck was on his side as Lautaro Martinez scored a late winner in extra-time as Argentina secured a 1-0 win to clinch back-to-back Copa America titles. Lionel Messi of Inter Miami reacts during the first half of a game against Toronto FC.(Getty Images via AFP)

Fast forward to Wednesday night, Messi was back in the spotlight as he attended Inter Miami's 3-1 win vs Toronto FC and regained top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Messi missed the match and was seen in the stands with his wife and children at the Chase Stadium. He also wore a walking boot on his injured right ankle.

He will also be missing his side's next match on Saturday vs Chicago. He suffered a ligament injury, and according to head coach Tata Martino, he will be evaluated on a weekly basis.

"The club's medical report is out and the information is that regarding the times, it will surely be evaluated week by week," Martino said.

"We are going to see just how his recovery is without taking any kind of risk," he added.

Messi’s return will be crucial for Inter Miami. Meanwhile, the Argentine will be very happy with his recent achievement, adding another international trophy to his cabinet, which also includes the 2022 World Cup title, another Copa America trophy and also an Olympic gold medal.

Meanwhile, Messi has also been asked to apologise for racist chants made by Argentina's players after their Copa America triumph. Speaking on the radio, Argentina's sports sub-secretary Julio Garro said, "The national team captain must also come out to apologize for this case. The same AFA (Argentina Football Association) president. I think it is appropriate. It leaves us as a country in a bad position, with so much glory."

Meanwhile, a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement, "FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into. FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials."