HT Kick Off: Goalkeepers' coaches not essential, really?

You can never be 100% sure –on Tuesday, there was talk of postponing the start by a week– but the announcement of a broadcast partner was a giant step towards ISL12 happening. Yes, logistical and operational issues need to be sorted at warp speed – one of the reasons why there was talk of postponement – but the interim committee of club representatives and officials of All India Football Federation (AIFF) are working long hours, even joining from overseas where they have gone on other work, to ensure most of the things are in place before February 14.

The Kolkata-based production company is said to have made a good first impression with the interim committee. “They will use eight to 10 cameras and I am sure the quality of the feed will not be too bad from what we were used to in ISL,” one of the members told me. Taken together with players agreeing to salary cuts, clubs being active in the winter window and most teams almost a fortnight into training, it is beginning to feel real now.

That’s some shift from the doom and gloom prevailing from last April, when Mohun Bagan Super Giant completed the double, to January 6. AIFF, the clubs and the Union sports ministry deserve credit for this. More so because clubs think this season is “a virtual force majeure.”

A fair point, but… The clubs made this point in a letter to the sports ministry where they also explained why relegation should be paused in a season where many teams had suspended operations owing to a lack of clarity about competitions. “Attaching irreversible sporting and financial consequences such as relegation to outcomes arising from such unequal conditions would risk undermining both sporting integrity and investor confidence,” said the letter sent last Friday.

That is a deviation from the Supreme Court’s judgment but seems a fair point given the circumstances. But then, the clubs also seek demotion to be stopped for the next three to five seasons because the league requires a stabilisation period. The letter does not explain why that did not happen between 2019, when they made the commitment that ISL would not be a closed competition to Asian Football Confederation, and now. Or, suggest how things will change in the next few years.

The letter also says this season is not commercially viable. Which ISL edition was? And it is likely to be this way till football consistently generates considerable broadcast revenue. Yes, from zero in the first year to approximately ₹19 crore in Year 11, the rise in each team’s share from the central revenue pool means growth but mounting losses is a fact clubs have never shirked from highlighting in meetings with AIFF, the sports minister and even players.