'I resign as long as he remains coach': Robert Lewandowski boycotts playing for Poland after being sacked as captain

The 36-year-old forward, Poland’s all-time leading scorer, made the decision public in a statement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “Taking into account the circumstances and a loss of trust in the coach, I have decided to resign from playing for the Poland national team for as long as he remains in charge,” Lewandowski wrote.

The bombshell announcement follows another major development—earlier in the day, Probierz stripped Lewandowski of the team captaincy, handing the armband to Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. According to the Polish Football Association, Probierz personally communicated the decision to Lewandowski, the team, and the staff.

Despite the dramatic announcement, Lewandowski did leave the door open for a potential return to the national team in the future. “I hope I will still have another chance to play again for the best fans in the world,” he added.

Lewandowski’s absence from the current international window had already raised eyebrows. He was not included in the squad for Poland’s friendly against Moldova on June 6—a match they won 2–0—and will also miss their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Finland on June 11. Polish news agency PAP reported that the striker had requested to be excused from duty to rest.

Lewandowski’s decision follows a disappointing UEFA Euro 2024 campaign under Probierz, in which Poland failed to register a single win and exited the tournament at the group stage. Probierz has been in charge since 2023.

A towering legacy

The forward leaves a towering legacy with the national team. Since making his debut in 2008, Lewandowski has earned 158 caps and scored 85 goals, making him Poland’s all-time top scorer. He has represented the country at three European Championships (2012, 2016, 2020) and three World Cups (2018, 2022, 2026 qualifiers underway), though major international silverware has eluded him.

At the club level, Lewandowski remains in strong form. In the 2024–25 season with Barcelona, he played a key role in helping the Catalan giants secure a domestic treble, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. He contributed 23 goals and 9 assists across all competitions, showcasing his enduring quality at the highest level.

With Poland sitting atop Group G in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after two wins in as many matches, the national team will now have to navigate their campaign without their most experienced and prolific player—at least as long as Michał Probierz remains in charge.