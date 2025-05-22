‘I will leave tomorrow’: Ruben Amorim shellshocked as Tottenham beat Manchester United to win Europa League final

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United tenure is turning into a disaster. On Wednesday, United lost to Tottenham, 0-1, in the Europa League, and it increased the pressure on Amorim, in what has been a dismal season. United are also set to finish near the bottom in the Premier League standings. Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at the end of the Europa League final.(AP)

After the Europa League final, many fans and experts have also criticsed Amorim for his tactical and selection decisions for the match, which also saw him use Alejandro Garnacho as a substitute. The Argentine was introduced in the 71st-minute, replacing Mason Mount.

Ruben Amorim shellshocked

Speaking after the match, a dejected Amorim said, “If the board and the fans feel I'm not the right guy, I will leave tomorrow.”

“But I will not quit again. I am confident in my job. As you see, I will not change anything in the way I do things.

“In this moment, I am not here to defend myself. It's not my style. I have nothing to show to the fans. In this moment [I need] a little bit of faith,” he added.

Amorim joined United in November and they were 13th in the league table. Since then, they have slipped three places in what has been their worse season in recent history.

Speaking after the match, United’s Luke Shaw gave his support to Amorim. He said, “I can say 100 per cent right now he's the right man. Results have not been good at all. I've been here for a long time now and been through different managers.”

“Ruben, for me, I talk on my behalf and I can talk on behalf of all the players, he is 100 per cent the right manager to take us back to where this club should be.

“It's going to be a very difficult process, us as players, we've let a lot of people down, including Ruben. I will say it again, we've been nowhere near good enough the whole season,” he added.