Ibrahimovic set for spell on sidelines after adductor injury - reports
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an adductor injury during their 2-1 victory over AS Roma, local media have reported.
Ibrahimovic, Milan's top scorer this season, was forced off during the Serie A contest on Sunday, with coach Stefano Pioli confirming after the match that he had picked up a muscle problem and would be evaluated on Monday.
Italian media reported that tests showed that Ibrahimovic had injured his adductor muscle and said he would be evaluated again in 10 days. He is expected to miss Milan's next two league games against Udinese and Verona.
Milan, who are second in Serie A, four points behind bitter rivals Inter Milan, play Manchester United in the last 16 of the Europa League, with the first leg scheduled for March 11.
It was not immediately clear if the 39-year-old striker would be fit for Milan's trip to Old Trafford. This week, the Swede had agreed to appear as a guest for four nights at the San Remo music festival in Italy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic set for spell on sidelines after adductor injury - reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is Son the finest Asian player ever to play in Europe?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Incredible achievement': Pep congratulates Mumbai City for topping ISL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy referee head says public can 'get to know' officials via TV interviews
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German Cup game under threat due to coronavirus infections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Barca president Bartomeu arrested after club offices raided - media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police enter Barcelona's stadium in search operation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sevilla willing to compete with Madrid, Barca in Indian market'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stephan steps down as Rennes coach following dismal run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I had no doubt of our togetherness: Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leverkusen top four hopes dealt another blow in 2-1 defeat by Freiburg
- Bayer Leverkusen slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlético Madrid wins again, stays 5 points ahead in Spain
- An own-goal by Alfonso Pedraza in the first half and a goal by forward João Félix in the second helped Atlético end a three-game winless streak and rebuild its lead over second-place Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox