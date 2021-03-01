IND USA
Ibrahimovic set for spell on sidelines after adductor injury - reports

Ibrahimovic, Milan's top scorer this season, was forced off during the Serie A contest on Sunday, with coach Stefano Pioli confirming after the match that he had picked up a muscle problem and would be evaluated on Monday.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:07 PM IST

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an adductor injury during their 2-1 victory over AS Roma, local media have reported.

Ibrahimovic, Milan's top scorer this season, was forced off during the Serie A contest on Sunday, with coach Stefano Pioli confirming after the match that he had picked up a muscle problem and would be evaluated on Monday.

Italian media reported that tests showed that Ibrahimovic had injured his adductor muscle and said he would be evaluated again in 10 days. He is expected to miss Milan's next two league games against Udinese and Verona.

Milan, who are second in Serie A, four points behind bitter rivals Inter Milan, play Manchester United in the last 16 of the Europa League, with the first leg scheduled for March 11.

It was not immediately clear if the 39-year-old striker would be fit for Milan's trip to Old Trafford. This week, the Swede had agreed to appear as a guest for four nights at the San Remo music festival in Italy.

