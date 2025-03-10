India head coach defends Sunil Chhetri retirement u-turn: ‘The national team needs results’

Sunil Chhetri is returning to action for the Indian national football team in the upcoming March FIFA window. The forward initially announced his international retirement in June last year, but then made an u-turn after head coach Manolo Marquez called him back to the squad. Sunil Chhetri will play the friendly against Maldives and the 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh later this month. (HT_PRINT)

In March, India are set to face Maldives in a friendly, and then take on Bangladesh in a must-win AFC Asian Cup qualifier.

Explaining his decision to bring Chhetri back to the squad, Marquez told in a post-match ISL press conference, “We are in a competition that we need to win and we need to score goals. Be it in open play or through set-pieces. In the four games under me, we have scored two goals and we need to score (more),” he said.

“If you look at the ISL, then Sunil Chhetri is the top Indian goalscorer followed by Brison Fernandes and Subhasish Bose. This is the national team and we need players who can play well immediately.”

Further defending his decision, he revealed that he urged the importance of grooming young players, but also felt that getting results was first priority.

“I have always maintained that the players that will play in the national team in the coming years are most important but the national team needs results. At this moment, Chhetri is the best Indian striker. I think there is no doubt,” he said.

Marquez also had special praise for Ashique Kuruniyan, who has been selected for the Indian squad. “I know that Ashique Kuruniyan can't play 90 minutes. But in the minutes that he plays, he is a player who can change the game with his power, his ability with technical decisions,” he said.

“He can play left-back, he can play as a winger. In the national team, he has played attacking midfielder and even a striker. For me, he is one of the best players in India. It's true that he didn't play a lot. But if he can play some minutes, he will be very important for us,” he added.

The decision to recall Chhetri was slammed by India legend Bhaichung Bhutia, who felt that it would hamper the development and progress of Indian football.