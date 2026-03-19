Iran in World Cup limbo: won’t withdraw yet refuse US travel despite FIFA rejecting Mexico move request

The Iranian national football team has withdrawn its threat to boycott the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will continue preparations for the finals, but remains firm on one condition — it will not travel to the United States, football chief Mehdi Taj said on Wednesday.

Iran were among the first teams to qualify for the tournament, scheduled between June 11 and July 19 across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. However, their participation has been clouded by escalating tensions between the Islamic Republic and the United States since late February.

As part of their build-up, Iran will play two warm-up matches — against Nigeria on March 27 and Costa Rica four days later in Antalya — in a four-nation invitational tournament in Turkey, which was shifted from Jordan due to the regional conflict.

“The national team is holding a training camp in Turkey, and we will also play two friendly matches there,” Taj said while welcoming the women’s national team back into Iran after their return from Australia. “We will boycott America, but we will not boycott the World Cup.”

Iran are currently scheduled to play all three of their group-stage matches in the United States. However, the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran has been in talks with FIFA to have those fixtures moved to Mexico.

The request followed remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Iranian players would be allowed to compete in the United States, but raised concerns over whether it would be appropriate for their “life and safety.” While Trump later clarified that players would not be barred from entry, Taj cited the comments as grounds to push for a venue switch.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum also indicated her country would be open to hosting Iran’s matches. However, FIFA swiftly dismissed the possibility of any change to the schedule.

“FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including Iran, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026,” the governing body said in a statement. “FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on December 6, 2025.”