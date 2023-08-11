‘Is it done?’: Watch Pep Guardiola's epic reaction to Harry Kane’s transfer to Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is all set to complete his move to Bayern Munich this summer. The Bundesliga champions have reportedly offered a four-year contract to rope in Kane. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has now shared his thoughts on Kane’s potential summer transfer to the Bavarian giants. Guardiola came to know about the development during a press conference. "Is it done? Officially,” a confused Guardiola asked. The treble-winning manager then showered immense praise on Kane, underlining the England captain’s “top attributes.” Pep Guardiola had famously tried to bring Harry Kane to Manchester City in 2021.

Pep Guardiola had famously tried to bring Harry Kane to Manchester City in 2021. The Premier League champions had made a £100m bid but the negotiations did not materialise. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy decided not to let go of their star striker, who had three years left on his contract back then.

Harry Kane needs 48 more goals to become the all-time leading goal-scorer of the Premier League. According to Guardiola, Kane possesses all the qualities to achieve the incredible feat. “Everybody knows about his qualities. Just take a look at him. He is an exceptional striker,” the Spaniard was quoted as saying by TalkSport.

Highlighting Kane’s versatility as a striker, Guardiola said, “Top attributes, right, left, dropping, quality to play assists, score goals in the box, score goals arriving, so he is an exceptional striker. Just Alan Shearer is in front of him as the top goalscorer of all time.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Kane’s transfer to Bayern Munich on Twitter. “Deal completed between all parties as Kane has given the final greenlight. Spurs to receive €100m fixed fee plus add-ons up to €20m package. Kane will sign a four-year deal. He’ll fly to Germany today. Medical booked,” he tweeted.

Harry Kane is expected to wear the number nine shirt for the Bundesliga giants, as reported by the Athletic. The 30-year-old was desperate to settle his future before Spurs headed to their first game of the new Premier League season. Kane had one more year left on his current Spurs contract. Spurs tried to extend his contract this summer but could not succeed in doing so.

Having spent almost his entire professional career at the club, Harry Kane is now on the verge of parting ways with Spurs as a legend of the North London outfit. He has netted 280 goals in 435 games across all competitions, becoming the record goal-scorer of Spurs. Despite enjoying massive individual success, Kane could not win a piece of silverware during his almost decade-long spell with the Spurs’ senior team. He came close to winning the Champions League trophy in 2019, but Spurs were defeated by Liverpool by two goals to nil in the final match.

