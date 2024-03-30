Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bengaluru vs Odisha Live Score, Bengaluru 0-0 Odisha ISL 2023

    Mar 30, 2024 4:14 PM IST
    Bengaluru vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Bengaluru v/s Odisha match
    Bengaluru vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023
    Bengaluru vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023

    Bengaluru vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Bengaluru and Odisha at Bengaluru's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    BengaluruBengaluru
    30 Mar, 20240-0
    OdishaOdisha
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 30, 2024 4:14 PM IST

    Bengaluru vs Odisha Match Updates:

    Bengaluru played FC Goa in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Loss 2-1 whereas Odisha faced Chennaiyin FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Loss 2-1.

    Mar 30, 2024 4:03 PM IST

    Bengaluru vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bengaluru and Odisha. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bengaluru home ground, kicking off at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Bengaluru vs Odisha Live Score, Bengaluru 0-0 Odisha ISL 2023
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes