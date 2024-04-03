Kerala vs East Bengal Live Score, Kerala 0-0 East Bengal ISL 2023

Edit Profile
New Delhi320C
Wednesday, Apr 3, 2024
    Apr 3, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Kerala vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Kerala and East Bengal at Kerala's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    KeralaKerala
    03 Apr, 20240-0
    East BengalEast Bengal
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 3, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Mumbai City - 44 points

    2. Odisha - 39 points

    3. Mohun Bagan - 39 points

    4. Goa - 36 points

    Apr 3, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    As of now, Kerala are placed at 5 in the league table, while East Bengal are at 11.

    Apr 3, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Kerala played Jamshedpur FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Draw 1-1 whereas East Bengal faced Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their last Indian Super League outing and Loss 3-1.

    Apr 3, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Kerala and East Bengal. The match is scheduled to take place today at Kerala home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

