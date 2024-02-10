 ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score
Live

ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score

Feb 10, 2024 05:11 PM IST
OPEN APP

ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) NorthEast Utd v/s East Bengal match. Results of the game for now NorthEast Utd 1: East Bengal 0

ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring NorthEast Utd and East Bengal at NorthEast Utd's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for ...Read More some exciting contests. Results of the game for now NorthEast Utd 1: East Bengal 0 Goal Scorers: Tomi Juric-NorthEast United FC(4'),

ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score
ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:11 PM IST
    11' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC) right footed shot from long range on the left.

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:11 PM IST
    10' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Mohamad Rakip (East Bengal FC).

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:11 PM IST
    10' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: free kick won

    Buanthanglun Samte (NorthEast United FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:10 PM IST
    9' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:09 PM IST
    8' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC).

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:09 PM IST
    8' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Hijazi Maher (East Bengal FC).

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:08 PM IST
    8' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Hijazi Maher (East Bengal FC).

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:05 PM IST
    4' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: goal

    Goal! NorthEast United FC 1, East Bengal FC 0. Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nestor Albiach.

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:05 PM IST
    3' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:05 PM IST
    2' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Ajay Chhetri (East Bengal FC).

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:02 PM IST
    1' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. José Antonio Pardo (East Bengal FC) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cleiton Silva.

  • Feb 10, 2024 05:01 PM IST
    ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 10, 2024 03:59 PM IST
    ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between NorthEast Utd and East Bengal. The match is scheduled to take place today at NorthEast Utd home ground, kicking off at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
NorthEast Utd East Bengal Indian Super League + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On