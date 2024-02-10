ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score
ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) NorthEast Utd v/s East Bengal match. Results of the game for now NorthEast Utd 1: East Bengal 0
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 10, 2024 05:11 PM IST11' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC) right footed shot from long range on the left.Feb 10, 2024 05:11 PM IST10' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Mohamad Rakip (East Bengal FC).Feb 10, 2024 05:11 PM IST10' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: free kick won
Buanthanglun Samte (NorthEast United FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 10, 2024 05:10 PM IST9' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Feb 10, 2024 05:09 PM IST8' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC).Feb 10, 2024 05:09 PM IST8' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Hijazi Maher (East Bengal FC).Feb 10, 2024 05:08 PM IST8' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Hijazi Maher (East Bengal FC).Feb 10, 2024 05:05 PM IST4' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: goal
Goal! NorthEast United FC 1, East Bengal FC 0. Tomi Juric (NorthEast United FC) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nestor Albiach.Feb 10, 2024 05:05 PM IST3' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Feb 10, 2024 05:05 PM IST2' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ajay Chhetri (East Bengal FC).Feb 10, 2024 05:02 PM IST1' ISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. José Antonio Pardo (East Bengal FC) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cleiton Silva.Feb 10, 2024 05:01 PM ISTISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 10, 2024 03:59 PM ISTISL 2023 NorthEast Utd vs East Bengal Live Score:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between NorthEast Utd and East Bengal. The match is scheduled to take place today at NorthEast Utd home ground, kicking off at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
