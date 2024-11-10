Jake Paul’s brother Logan drops big prediction for Mike Tyson boxing showdown: ‘First-round knockout’

On November 15, boxing fans will be treated to the return of legend Mike Tyson, who will take on Jake Paul. Ahead of the clash, Jake's brother Logan Paul made a prediction on social media. He took to Instagram, where he uploaded a video, stating that Jake would win via first-round knockout. Former US heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and US YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul face off during a press conference.(AFP)

He said, "Let's go, Jake! Mike Tyson, you don't even know. You're messing with the Pauls, bruh. Let's go, Jake. First-round knockout. Yeet!"

The pair will take on each other in a professional eight-round fight, at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it will be streamed on Netflix.

Tyson's return has also been criticised by some. British promoter Eddie Hearn called it 'dangerous'. Speaking to BBC, he said, "I'm in awe of him. He's one of my favourite ever fighters, one of the greatest of all time, but he's a 58-year-old man."

"You only need to speak to him and look at him to know this guy should not be in a ring again."

"Everybody loves a dollar bill, including me, but sometimes the green-eyed monster can make you take some bad decisions and I think this is one of them," he added.

In response, Tyson said, "Well, that's Eddie's opinion, and that's all I can say."

Regarding the fight, he added, "I'm doing well. I'm just looking forward to the fight. Really looking forward to it. When you think about it, regardless of me being how old I am, this guy only has 10 fights. If I see this fight 10% of what I was, he only has 10 fights. He couldn't match that. And that’s being sincere. If I’m 10%, he can’t match it."

Tyson has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, and is considered to be one of the most feared heavyweights in boxing history. He has not fought a professional bout since 2005. Meanwhile, Jake has a 9-1 record.