Jamshedpur beat Chennayin 1-0, keeps play-off hopes alive
Jamshedpur FC rode on an injury-time own goal from Enes Sipovic to beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium here on Wednesday.
Jamshedpur did not register a single shot on target, compared to Chennaiyin's four but still ended on the winning side. The result lifted Owen Coyle's team to the sixth spot while Chennaiyin stayed eighth.
The opening half proved to be a cagey contest with both the sides displaying great defensive organisation.
Chennaiyin started bright and fashioned chances but failed to convert them again. Jamshedpur eventually grew into the game but lacked incision in the attacking third.
Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh was called into action early on, forcing a fine save from Lallianzuala Chhangte.
The youngster received the ball from Memo Moura on the left and cut inside before curling his shot towards the far post. However, his effort was parried away by Rehenesh, who displayed great awareness.
Chennaiyin created their next big chance of the game around the half-hour mark but Jamshedpur's defence stood tall. Chhangte was again involved as he slid a pass into the box from the left.
An onrushing Rahim Ali hit it first time but Ricky Lallawmawma put his body on the line to deny Chennaiyin.
Minutes later, Reagan Singh was set through on goal before a last-ditch block from Stephen Eze meant Chennaiyin squandered another chance.
The second half was a see-saw game of football and Jamshedpur came out stronger after the break.
They created two big openings before the hour mark but Alexandre Lima and David Grande both failed to keep their shots on target.
Both the sides failed to create much until the dying stages, where there was a lot of drama in store.
The best chance of the game fell to Chennaiyin when Thoi Singh was released into the box and had a chance to score but played a cut-back to Chhangte, which was intercepted.
That miss would haunt Chennayin as Jamshedpur would find the winner in fortuitous fashion.
Receiving the ball on the right, Grande cut inside on his left foot before launching a fierce strike that took a deflection of Sipovic before trickling into the back of the net, leaving Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo in disbelief.
Juventus reaches Italian Cup final after 0-0 draw with Inter
- Juventus progressed to its sixth Italian Cup final in seven years after a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate.
Real Madrid wins postponed match to move closer to Atletico
- Real Madrid kept its momentum in the Spanish league by defeating Getafe 2-0 on Tuesday to cut Atletico Madrid’s lead to five points.
Man United, Bournemouth advance to FA Cup quarterfinals
- Scott McTominay’s 97th-minute strike earned United a 1-0 win over West Ham in a lackluster fifth-round match.
Bayern beats Al Ahly 2-0 to reach Club World Cup final
- Bayern was firmly in control of the semifinal against the African champion and took the lead in the 17th minute when David Alaba cued up Lewandowski in space in the penalty area to hammer a shot in low.
Leeds beat Palace 2-0 to move into top half
- It was a first home win this year for Leeds, who have still lost more games than they have won at Elland Road this season, and nudged them up to 10th on 32 points from 22 games.
Atletico winning run interrupted by late Celta leveller
- Suarez continued his deadly form by scoring twice at home to Celta Vigo but could not prevent the La Liga leaders drawing 2-2.
