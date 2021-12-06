Home / Sports / Football / Joey Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager
football

Joey Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager

Joey Barton, now manager of fourth tier League Two side Bristol Rovers, was coaching Fleetwood Town at the time and had denied pushing over Stendel in the tunnel of Oakwell Stadium.
Joey Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager(TWITTER)
Joey Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , London

Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton was found not guilty on Monday of assaulting then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after an English third-tier match in April 2019.

Barton, now manager of fourth tier League Two side Bristol Rovers, was coaching Fleetwood Town at the time and had denied pushing over Stendel in the tunnel of Oakwell Stadium.

The 39-year-old was cleared of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester city
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out