Keep the games coming, I'll rest when I retire: Man Utd's Rashford
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has made more appearances than any other player at the club this season but the 23-year-old says there is no danger of burnout and wants the games to keep on coming.
The England international has made 44 appearances in all competitions, the same number he made for the whole of last season, and United still have nine league games, as well as FA Cup and Europa League ties, left to play.
"I just focus on the next game and that's how I deal with it," Rashford said.
"I know my body and I know what I can do physically and that's it. I take one game at a time and it's the life of a footballer.
"We can rest when we retire and for now I want to play as much as I can. I recover from games quite well and from injuries I have no doubts, no worries."
United, who have not won a trophy since 2017 when they captured the Europa League under Jose Mourinho, have little hope of winning the Premier League this season with Manchester City 14 points in front.
However, they visit AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie later on Thursday after a 1-1 draw in the home fixture, and take on Leicester City in the last eight of the FA Cup on Sunday.
Rashford said securing a trophy was top priority.
"That's the aim when we unfortunately got kicked out of the Champions League, the focus was to win the Europa League," he said.
"Anything less than that and I know the team, manager, staff aren't going to be happy with that. We're going to do our best to win this competition. We need to start winning trophies."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona gains momentum in Spain while Atlético slumps
- The clubs enter the final stretch of the season in contrasting situations, with Atlético slumping and Barcelona gaining momentum.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keep the games coming, I'll rest when I retire: Man Utd's Rashford
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot
- Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea march into Champions League quarters with win over Atletico
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic back to face former club when Milan hosts Manchester United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Man City defender Terry Phelan names his favourite for Champions League
- Former Manchester City defender Terry Phelan talked about Messi and Ronaldo. Phelan maintained that Messi and Ronaldo are still top players and he doesn’t think they are finished. Phelan named his favourites for the Champions League while naming Chelsea as the dark horses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Lewandowski on track to shatter records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil divided on renaming Maracana stadium after Pele
- The stadium is officially named “Jornalista Mario Filho” for the Brazilian sportswriter credited with the idea to build such a colossus for the 1950 World Cup. If Castro agrees with the legislature, Filho’s name will only stay on a nearby sports complex.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modric doesn't look 35 on the pitch, says Zidane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid beat Atalanta to return to Champions League quarterfinals
- Madrid defeated Atalanta 3-1 on Tuesday to advance 4-1 on aggregate after two consecutive eliminations in the last 16, with Karim Benzema leading the way to victory after a first-half blunder by Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ruthless Man City sweeps aside Gladbach, back in CL quarters
- The ruthless nature of City’s 4-0 aggregate win over Gladbach, sealed by another 2-0 victory over the German team in the second leg on Tuesday, smacked of a side in control of its destiny.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Return of the God': Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic comes out of international retirement for Sweden
- Ibrahimovic scored a national-record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden from 2001-16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox