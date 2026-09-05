Kylian Mbappe misses penalty as Betis beats Real Madrid in La Liga

Kylian Mbappe missed a late penalty as Troy Parrott scored his first goal for Real Betis in a 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Friday, ending Jose Mourinho's side's perfect start to the La Liga season. Kylian Mbappe missed a late penalty as Real Madrid lost to Betis. (AFP)

Madrid had won each of their first three matches under Mourinho in his second spell in charge, but Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles denied Mbappe from the spot deep into stoppage time to seal a memorable victory at La Cartuja.

Vinicius Junior hit the post in the first half from Arda Guler's pass across the face of goal, with Mbappe foiled twice by heroic blocks from Natan and Marc Bartra after a rapid Madrid counter-attack.

As Madrid pushed in search of the breakthrough, Betis took a surprise lead nine minutes from time when Parrott fired home the rebound after Thibaut Courtois had produced a fine save to keep out Nelson Deossa's header.

Republic of Ireland striker Parrott arrived in Seville last month on a five-year deal after his move from AZ Alkmaar, delivering on his home debut the sort of clinical finish Betis fans will hope to see regularly after his prolific spell in the Netherlands.

Carlos Espi thought he had equalised with a superb acrobatic finish from a Vinicius cross, but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Mbappe then brushed the crossbar with a delicate effort before being handed a glorious chance to level from the penalty spot after Natan's crunching late challenge on Vinicius.

However, Valles saved his attempt to secure a victory that lifted Betis level with Madrid on nine points from four matches ahead of just their second Champions League appearance next week.

"The team played a great game. Sometimes you lose and cannot explain how," said Mourinho.

"We were really dominant, created a lot going forward and had plenty of chances. If the match had ended in a draw we would have been frustrated, so imagine how we feel after a defeat."

Asked about the incidents in the closing stages, including Espi's disallowed goal and Mbappe's fluffed penalty, the Portuguese coach refused to be drawn into refereeing controversies.

"Honestly, I don't know why we lost. We created a lot of chances, missed three or four of them, and their goalkeeper also made three or four exceptional saves," said Mourinho.

"I have nothing to reproach my players for. We probably deserved to win, but deserving to win does not earn you any points."

Barcelona can move three points clear at the top on Sunday with a fourth straight victory if they beat Valencia at Mestalla.

Madrid begin their Champions League campaign at home to Italian champions Inter Milan next Tuesday, while Betis travel to France to face Lille.