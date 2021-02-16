IND USA
LaLiga to engage with Indian fans through a unique LaLiga QR Challenge

  • The tech-savvy engagement activity is planned at various physical and digital touchpoints and the QR Codes will be integrated alternately through different partnerships and initiatives executed for its Indian fans
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:37 PM IST

LaLiga, Spain's premier football league, has brought out a unique fan engagement initiative – this time around keeping technology and innovation at the forefront.

LaLiga recently launched the ‘LaLigaQRChallenge’, which aims to overcome the void created by geographic boundaries and unfortunate challenges of the pandemic and provide fans an immersive experience by using QR scanning system/technology.

The tech-savvy engagement activity is planned at various physical and digital touchpoints and the QR Codes will be integrated alternately through different partnerships and initiatives executed for its Indian fans and will span throughout the 2020-21 season.

Fans need to scan the QR code to register and enter a draw to win a grand prize of an all-inclusive trip for two to Spain with 2 tickets to watch their favourite football stars in action. Other prizes up for grabs would be official LaLiga jersey, merchandise and much more.

Indian fans would be on a quest to spot QR codes of 20 LaLiga clubs and the league itself which will be accessed by taking part in various engagement events and activities planned on-ground and on LaLiga’s social media handles.

Indian LaLiga fans will know the exact location of the rest of the QR codes through the “Thank you” page once scanned the previous code. Fans who collect more number of crests have greater chances to win prizes.

While scanning QR codes will allow enthusiasts to win exciting prizes, scanning QR codes of ‘Your team’/LaLiga teams would share interesting trivia, match schedules, official digital assets, on-ground events and a whole lot of other details about the LaLiga clubs and its players.

Guillermo Heredia, MENA, Rusia, India Manager , LaLiga said “LaLiga is not only one of the best football leagues of the world but it is a culture. A culture which permeates clubs, players, regions and most importantly the fans, who are at the heart of it. To provide new and unique engagement options to fans we are constantly looking at innovative ways to connect with them. With the introduction of ‘LaLigaQRChallenge’ we aim to bring the fans closer to their favourite clubs and players despite the prevailing sensitive situation. We want to create an everlasting bond with the leagues followers and what could be more exciting than to get a chance to watch their desired football stars live in action.”

