IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Lazio eyes Champions League after 3-0 derby win over Roma
Roma's goalkeeper Pau Lopez, right, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Luciano Rossi/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
Roma's goalkeeper Pau Lopez, right, in action during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at the Rome Olympic Stadium, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Luciano Rossi/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
football

Lazio eyes Champions League after 3-0 derby win over Roma

Luis Alberto scored twice and Ciro Immobile also found the target as Lazio controlled throughout.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:59 AM IST

Lazio revived its chances of staying in the Champions League by convincingly beating third-placed Roma 3-0 in a Serie A derby on Friday.

Luis Alberto scored twice and Ciro Immobile also found the target as Lazio controlled throughout.

Lazio moved up to seventh place, two points behind fourth-placed Juventus, which faces a challenging visit to Inter Milan on Sunday; and three points behind Roma, which saw its title hopes fade.

It was a third straight league win for Lazio, which faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League next month.

“This season it was a bit more important than usual, because we weren’t doing as well in Serie A as we wanted,” Luis Alberto said of the derby. “We improved a great deal, and we confirmed that in the derby."

It matched Lazio’s biggest margin of victory over Roma in Serie A, having also won the derby 3-0 in March 2019 and December 2006.

Immobile opened the scoring 14 minutes in by completing a counterattack when Roma defenders Chris Smalling and Ibañez both slipped to the ground.

Lazio doubled the lead nine minutes later when Ibañez was again left on the ground following strong play from Manuel Lazzari, who set up Luis Alberto for a clear look.

Immobile threatened throughout yet it was Luis Alberto who sealed it with a shot around a defender into the far corner in the 67th.

In a match usually marked by colorful fan choreography, no spectators were allowed inside the Stadio Olimpico due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - January 15, 2021 1. FC Union Berlin players after the match Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Gora DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - January 15, 2021 1. FC Union Berlin players after the match Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Gora DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Union Berlin stun Leverkusen 1-0 to move 4th in Bundesliga

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:04 AM IST
The game ended on a sour note, however, with Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri angrily approaching Union midfielder Florian Hübner and pointing his finger in his face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 9, 2021, Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brestois 29 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. - PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for Covid-19, the club said on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 9, 2021, Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brestois 29 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. - PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for Covid-19, the club said on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)(AFP)
football

PSG coach Pochettino tests positive for virus

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:33 AM IST
Pochettino's assistants, Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino, will take charge against Angers, PSG said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(Pool via REUTERS)
File photo of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Form goes out the window against Liverpool, says Manchester United's Solskjaer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Since a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in November, United have been unbeaten in 11 games and have dropped only four points to move to the top of the standings -- three points above Liverpool.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Kashmir beat Chennai City FC 2-0(Twitter)
Real Kashmir beat Chennai City FC 2-0(Twitter)
football

Dicka, Ralte shine as Real Kashmir earn first win of I-League season

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:38 PM IST
In a cagey match where chances were few and both teams cancelled each other out in the middle of the park, Dicka's 16-minute strike and a late goal by substitute Ralte proved to be the difference between the two sides.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SC East Bengal secure a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters(Twitter)
SC East Bengal secure a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters(Twitter)
football

ISL: Neville secures draw for SC East Bengal with late equaliser against Kerala

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Jordan Murray put Kerala ahead in the 64th minute before Neville's stoppage-time equaliser (90 5) ensured that SCEB extended their unbeaten run to six games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
football

Beating Man Utd is enough: Klopp brushes aside impact on title race

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Klopp said he was not worried about their home record or United stealing a march in the title race as there was still a "long way to go" in the season with third-placed Manchester City also in the running.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(REUTERS)
football

Manchester City's Guardiola looks to set home record straight against Palace

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Palace have recorded a rare victory and a draw in the last two seasons on their trips to the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola said he was wary of their defensive resilience having held in-form Arsenal to a 0-0 draw on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino(REUTERS)
football

PSG need to find consistency in the league, says Pochettino

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:59 PM IST
PSG beat Olympique de Marseille 2-1 in the French Super Cup on Wednesday in the former Tottenham Hotspur coach's third game in charge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wayne Rooney(Action Images via Reuters)
Wayne Rooney(Action Images via Reuters)
football

Wayne Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:29 PM IST
The 35-year-old had been managing the club on an interim basis while continuing to play but will now concentrate on the role full-time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic(REUTERS)
File photo of AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic(REUTERS)
football

Ibrahimovic planning talks on extending Milan stay

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Ibrahimovic joined Milan in December 2019 and signed a one-year extension last summer to carry on in Serie A for another season in 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dani Ceballos, Rob Holding of Arsenal and Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action. (Getty)
Dani Ceballos, Rob Holding of Arsenal and Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action. (Getty)
football

Arsenal lack spark as Palace stalemate slows revival

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Arsenal were bidding for a fourth successive league win but could find no way through an obdurate Palace who, if anything, might feel they could have emerged with a win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raul Garcia scored two first-half goals. (Getty)
Raul Garcia scored two first-half goals. (Getty)
football

Athletic knock out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barcelona

AP, Malaga
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Athletic Bilbao knocked out defending champion Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Barcelona.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSG's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions Trophy soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, northern France, Wednesday, Jan.13, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)(AP)
PSG's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions Trophy soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, northern France, Wednesday, Jan.13, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)(AP)
football

PSG's Mbappe may feel old when facing new Angers prodigy Cho

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Now 22 years old, Mbappe is well established as one of the world's best forwards and he cost PSG 180 million euros — the second biggest transfer fee in soccer history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa players(FC Goa/Twitter)
FC Goa players(FC Goa/Twitter)
football

FC Goa brush aside Jamshedpur FC with clinical outing

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Ortiz scored a goal each in either half (19th, 52nd) while Ivan Gonzalez added a late third (89th) after Alexandre Lima received marching orders following a second booking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani fights for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester United in Burnley, England, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Manchester won the match 1-0. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)(AP)
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani fights for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester United in Burnley, England, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Manchester won the match 1-0. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

Man United's title aspirations set for Anfield acid test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:28 PM IST
They are top of the Premier League table after New Year's Day for the first time since Alex Ferguson's glittering dynasty ended with his retirement in 2013, since when they watched first Manchester City and then Liverpool disappear into the distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP