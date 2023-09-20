From Lewandowski’s record strike to Provedel’s stoppage-time equaliser: Top 3 moments from Champions League matchday 1

The 2023-24 edition of the UEFA Champions League started on Wednesday with great expectations and some new faces. This season’s campaign is deemed as the beginning of a new dawn in European football. After two decades, this is the first time that none of the football stalwarts—Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi— are featuring in the competition. This year is also special as the tournament will be graced by debutants Union Berlin, coming with new hopes. Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Group H game(AP)

It also marks the comeback of another English outfit, Newcastle United, in the competition after 20 years. Matchday one witnessed some enticing clashes as French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), starring Kylian Mbappe defeated 1997 champions Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 win. Title holders Manchester City had a comfortable 3-1 victory against Serbian side Crevna Zvezda. Ahead of the start of matchday 2, let's take a look at the three instances, which ended up being the highlighting moments from the opening day of the Champions League this season.

1. Sandro Tonali returns to Milan

It was an emotional homecoming for Sandro Tonali, who came out at San Siro as an away team member last night. Premier League side Newcastle United completed a £55 million deal for Italian midfielder Tonali earlier this summer. Coming in as the Magpies’ first summer transfer, Tonali left AC Milan having agreed a five-year contract at Newcastle United. Tonali started his Champions League journey as a Newcastle United player with a game against his former side AC Milan. Following the game, Tonali was seen having an interaction with his former AC Milan teammate and French striker Olivier Giroud. The two sides ended up playing out a goalless draw in their Champions League opener.

2. Ivan Provedel scores dramatic equaliser for Lazio

Making his Champions League debut last night, Lazio’s Italian goalkeeper Ivan Provedel came up with an extra-ordinary stoppage-time goal to salvage a point against Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side scored the opening goal of the night after midfielder Pablo Barrios found the back of the net in the 29th minute. With 94:19 minutes on the clock, the Lazio shot-stopper glanced a clinical header into the corner of the net to secure a draw for his side.

3.Robert Lewandowski’s historic strike

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski became the third player after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to score 100 goals in European tournaments. Lewandowski achieved this sensational feat during his side’s Champions League fixture against Belgian side Royal Antwerp FC. The Polish international scored in the 19th minute of the game to join the elite list of players. Joao Felix, Gavi and an own-goal from Jelle Bataille helped Xavi’s Barcelona to earn an emphatic 5-0 victory.

