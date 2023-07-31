Lionel Messi drops major hint at 2026 World Cup participation in shocking u-turn

Lionel Messi has shared a few pictures on Instagram, sporting the Argentina jersey that Diego Maradona wore during the 1994 FIFA World Cup held in the United States. The gesture seemed to be a tribute from Messi to the late Argentine genius. Some started reading between the lines of Messi’s future at the World Cup. Having led Argentina to a historic World Cup triumph in Qatar last year, Messi had announced that he had no intention of featuring in upcoming editions of the marquee event. But the Inter Miami forward’s latest photos, wearing the iconic Argentina shirt, have now prompted many to speculate about his future in the showpiece FIFA tournament. Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy.

Lionel Messi wore Diego Maradona's 1994 World Cup jersey and posted two Instagram stories.

Lionel Messi poses with Diego Maradona's 1994 World Cup jersey.

Lionel Messi had confirmed last year that he would be making his final World Cup appearance in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made the shocking announcement ahead of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup final encounter against France. “I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final. It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best,” Messi had said.

Speaking ahead of Argentina's friendly game against Australia earlier this month, Messi voiced a similar opinion. “I think not. This was my last World Cup. I'll see how things go, but not in principle, I won't go to the next World Cup,” Messi added.

While Messi has not officially changed his mind about his future at the FIFA World Cup, his participation in the next edition will be nothing less than poetic, for several reasons.

Messi will turn 39 when the World Cup will be held in 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Just like Diego Maradona, Messi will also have a chance to perform his one final dance in his sixth World Cup appearance, three years later. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar arrived in the US this summer having signed for MLS side Inter Miami. Messi’s familiarity with the football landscape in America will certainly play a key role if he plays in the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s stint in America has so far proved to be quite sensational. Having featured in two games for Inter Miami, the 36-year-old has netted three goals till now. Making his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul, he scored a last-gasp goal to earn a terrific win for Inter Miami. In his next game, Messi found the back of the net twice against Atlanta United.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON