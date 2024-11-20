Lionel Messi equals world record with match-winning assist against Peru; Cristiano Ronaldo way behind in the race

Lionel Messi equalled another record in Argentina's colours as he provided a match-winning assist to Lautaro Martinez in the FIFA World Cup South America qualifier against Peru. It was Messi's 58th assist in international football, which is joint-most, as he equalled United States men's national team legend Landon Donovan's tally. Lautaro Martinez celebrates with Argentina's forward Lionel Messi after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers against Peru.(AFP)

Messi floated in a cross from the left and Inter Milan's Martinez leapt into the air, leaning back as he cracked a thundering left-footed volley past Pedro Gallese. It was not a very convincing performance from Argentina or Messi, but they managed to remain on top of the CONMEBOL standings, with their qualification for the 2026 tournament surely just a matter of time.

Argentina lead South American qualifying with 25 points from 12 matches, five points clear of its closest competitor, Uruguay. Ecuador and Colombia are next with 19 points each.

Messi's former teammate and good friend Neymar is just right behind him with 57 assists in international football representing the Brazil national team. Meanwhile, his arch-rival Crstiano Ronaldo is way behind in the tally with 45 assists in the illustrious career but remains at the top of the goal-scoring charts with 135 goals in 215 appearances.

Meanwhile, with his astonishing strke Martinez has equalled legendary Diego Maradona's tally of goals in international football. The Argentine great netted 32 goals during his illustrious career and Martinez matched it on Wednesday.

The Inter Milan striker opened up on his performance in Argentina's last match of the year.

"I'm happy because my whole family came and I always want to give my best. This year was very positive and luckily we closed it with a victory," Martinez told local TV.

He also talked about Argentina's year, during which they won the Copa America title, adding another accolade to Messi's illustrious legacy.

"It was a spectacular year in terms of performance, goals, games played. We have to keep playing and improving day by day.

“Everyone wants to beat us. Argentina's national team are always the main characters. There are things to improve but we have to continue on this path,” he added.