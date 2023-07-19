'Lionel Messi looks great but...': David Beckham gives major update on Argentina’s World Cup winner’s Inter Miami debut

With Lionel Messi expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21, fans in USA will be gearing up to see one of the best players in modern-day football. Inter Miami face Mexico's Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener. Lionel Messi and David Beckham talk during Inter Miami CF Hosts "The Unveil" at DRV PNK Stadium.(Getty Images via AFP)

Messi had an unceremonious exit from PSG and was jeered by fans in his final outing. He had been jeered by the PSG ultras in the past too. AFter departing as a free agent, he was heavily linked to former club Barcelona and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, but sealed a stunning transfer to the MLS outfit.

Speaking to the media, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham revealed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner could need time to adapt. Messi has been joined by former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets and Gerardo Martino (former Barcelona and Argentina head coach). "Leo's still going to need, no matter how good he is, no matter what his stature is, he and Sergio are going to need time to adapt no matter. They might surprise us, we might start winning every single game, but we have to be patient," he said.

The Manchester United legend also gave an update on Messi's expected debut, stating that he may not necessarily start. "Leo will play some part of the game but that will be down to the coach (and) it'll be down to Leo to decide if he's ready because we know that he's been away for a few weeks with his family but he looks sharp, he looks great but he's going to need time to adapt as well."

The Manchester United legend also urged fans to be patient with Messi as he could take some time to have an impact. "It's a different style of football, it's a slightly different level to what obviously some of the players that are coming in are used to. But at the end of the day, this level of football in this country now is a good level, it's a great level, so there are going to be moments where we have to be patient," he said.

Other than his salary from the club, Messi is set to pocket a huge amount of money from sponsorship deals. In 2022, Apple and MLS signed a big agreement allowing Apple to offer streaming of all league matches on a global scale for 10 years in exchange for at least 250 million dollars per season. MLS and Apple have reportedly offered Messi a share of the profits generated by new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass streaming service on Apple TV. Apple TV has also announced a four-episode documentary series on Messi, that will showcase his FIFA World Cup run. Also, Adidas, who are Messi's long-term sponsor, are a major sponsor for MLS. They have reportedly offered Messi a share of the profits derived from his arrival in the MLS in merchandise sales

