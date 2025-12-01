Lionel Messi's old rival Thomas Muller begins mind games ahead of MLS Cup final: ‘Miami rely a little bit more on him’

Thomas Muller begins mind games with Lionel Messi.(AFP and Reuters) Thomas Muller played down the personal rivalry with Lionel Messi ahead of the MLS Cup final, emphasising that the clash is about teams, not individuals. German football icon Thomas Muller has sparked early mind games with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of the MLS Cup final. Muller, who now plays for Vancouver Whitecaps, carries a long history of fierce battles with Messi from their clashes in European football and on the international stage. Interestingly, despite Messi being widely hailed as the GOAT, his track record against Muller’s sides hasn’t always been flattering, with several high-stakes duels in the past going the German’s way. Messi has won on three occasions as compared to Muller's seven in head-to-head.

The long-time rivals are set to clash once more in the MLS Cup final, with Vancouver Whitecaps taking on Inter Miami. Vancouver earned their maiden MLS Cup final berth with a 3-1 win over hosts San Diego FC in the Western Conference Final, while Messi’s Inter Miami dominated New York City FC 5-1.

Muller played down the personal rivalry with Lionel Messi ahead of the MLS Cup final, emphasising that the clash is about teams, not individuals. Speaking to MLSsoccer.com, he highlighted the strength and unity of Vancouver Whitecaps compared to Inter Miami’s reliance on Messi.

“It's not about Messi against Thomas Muller; it's Miami against the Whitecaps. Maybe they rely a little bit more on him than we do on me, because we are such a good group, you know what I mean?” Muller said.

Muller also praised Messi, calling him “the greatest player who played our game and is still playing our game,” and noted that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has attracted a bigger audience to MLS.

“If more people are watching, the value also for you as a player, as an individual, also for your team and also for your franchise, is way bigger,” he explained.

Muller opens up on his own impact at Vancouver Whitecaps

Muller further discussed his role at Vancouver Whitecaps, noting the team was already strong when he joined in August, though injuries and a bumpy summer slightly affected their momentum before the Concacaf final.

“When I came in in August, they were already in a really good shape. Until the Concacaf final, they were doing really good. I think the summer break was a little bit bumpy road, some injuries and a little bit less wins," he added.