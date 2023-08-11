Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami signing boosts Apple TV’s MLS season pass subscriptions

Lionel Messi’s arrival to Inter Miami has helped the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit in reviving their fortunes. The Argentine’s instantaneous impact has not been limited to on-field events. It is now being learnt that the American domestic league’s streaming platform, Apple TV, has been significantly boosted by Messi’s signing. According to reports, Apple TV's MLS Season Pass subscriptions “have more than doubled” since Messi moved to South Florida from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). AInter Miami forward Lionel Messi (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently shared the update on social media. “The Messi Effect is real. Subscribers to MLS season pass on Apple TV have more than doubled since Messi joined Inter Miami CF. Also, Spanish language viewership on MLS season pass on Apple TV has surpassed over 50% for Messi matches and continues to rise. How exciting for a truly global fan base,” Mas wrote.

Apple has not released its official numbers on this matter yet. However, Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook promoted Mas’ stand. “Tune in tomorrow to watch Messi and all the Leagues Cup action with MLS season pass on Apple TV,” wrote Cook, sharing Mas’ post.

Apple struck a 10-year partnership with the MLS earlier this year in February with the launch of Season Pass on Apple TV+. “This is very important for us. It is one of the key things we are doing this year and for the next 10 years. We’re now part of a family together,” Tim Cook was quoted as saying by news agency Associated Press.

The American domestic league is expected to receive at least $250 million for each season from Apple. MLS had reportedly averaged $90 million per season under its previous eight-year agreements with Fox, ESPN and Univision.

“We’ve looked at sports and acknowledged that there’s never been a better time to be a sports fan, and there’s also never been a worse time to be a sports fan. We have an opportunity with this partnership to make the experience a lot better for fans, and help grow the sport and the league in the US and beyond,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has continued his spectacular goal-scoring run at Inter Miami. In his last Inter Miami appearance, the Argentine superstar scored a brace to help his side in defeating FC Dallas in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has so far netted seven goals in four Inter Miami appearances. Inter Miami will next face Charlotte FC in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON