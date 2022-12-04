Lionel Messi's totally unexpected reaction to ‘1000th match’ question after Argentina qualify for FIFA WC quarterfinal

Argentina have reached the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after beating Australia 2-1 in the round of 16 on Sunday. With goals from captain Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez, the South American team were leading 2-0 till the 77th minute when an own goal by Enzo Fernandez gave Australia a new lease of life in the match. But Messi and Co. held their nerves in the last few minutes to secure a win.

Meanwhile, it was Messi's 1000th career match and a moment to cherish for his fans the world over. But interstingly, the superstar footballer wasn't aware of his incredible feat before the match ended.

" I found out today that it was the 1000th match. I live in the moment," Messi informed the media.

The Argentina captain was asked on Argentine TV if he was going to celebrate his momentous feat of playing 1000th football matches and he said ""No, truly no. This was a tough game, tough game, we didn't have much rest, we had not really recovered well. It was a very physical game as well. I'm happy for this victory and for taking another step forward".

Messi's goal against Australia in the 35th minute, was his 9th goal for Argentina in World Cup tournaments. The superstar striker is now just one goal behind former Argentina captain Gabriel Batistuta, who holds the record for most goals in World Cups for Argentina, having scored 10 goals in his career.

Team Argentina will now face off against Netherlands in the quarterfinal on Saturday, December 10. Earlier, the Dutch team surpassed USA 3-1 in the round of 16 to qualify for the last eight of the tournament.

