'Lionel Messi's return would be a dream for the whole country': Newell’s Old Boys manager reiterates wish for homecoming

Lionel Messi recently signed a new contract with Inter Miami, yet Newell’s Old Boys manager Sergio Gomez still dreams of seeing the World Cup winner return to his boyhood club in Argentina. Messi continues to shine after another stellar season, guiding Inter Miami to the MLS Cup. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has brought the same hunger and drive to Miami that defined his legendary spells at FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, showing that even in a new league, his passion, skill, and influence on the pitch remain as formidable as ever.

Newell’s Old Boys manager Gomez voiced his wish for Messi to one day play for his hometown club, describing it as a dream not just for the team’s fans, but for football lovers across Argentina.

“Everyone at Newell's, including us, thinks it would be wonderful if he had the chance to play for his club and in his city. It would be a dream not only for our fans, but for the whole country," Gomez said in the media.

Gomez emphasised that Messi’s return to Newell’s depends on the player’s willingness, adding that personal admiration alone isn’t enough. He described the emotional impact of seeing Messi while stressing that no player is above the club.

“First we have to see if Messi is eager to connect with Newell's. I may really want Messi to come, but it's not enough to just say, 'someday, someday.' I see Messi and he makes me cry. But that doesn't mean he's above the club at all," he added.

“Messi has no commitment or obligation to Newell's” The Newell’s Old Boys manager referenced past icons like Diego Maradona and Tata Martino to underline that a return to Newell’s must come from genuine intent, stressing that Lionel Messi has no obligation but would need to clearly express his desire to play for the club.

“One day, Maradona said: ‘I’m going to play in Newell's’. One day Tata Martino said: ‘I’m going to lend a hand in Newell's. Messi has no commitment or obligation to Newell's. But if he really wants to come, he'd have to say so," he added.

Meanwhile, Messi and Miami begin the 2026 MLS regular season on February 21 at Los Angeles FC.