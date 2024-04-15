Liverpool in suicide mode? The drama surrounding Klopp and his successor is sure hurting them on the pitch

﻿The last few days have been pure horror for Liverpool. Not long ago, they were in contention to win four trophies across England and Europe this season. Now they are in contention for three having already bagged the League Cup, but the way they have played recently, more heart-breaks appear in store, which leaves one to wonder if their frantic attempt to find a successor for Jurgen Klopp is now distracting the team and affecting its performance on the pitch. Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Alexis Mac Allister look dejected after the match against Crystal Palace.(REUTERS)

Liverpool have played three games from April 7-14. If you had told them before that they would get just one point from these three games and on top of that they would get nothing from two of their home games, it would have been considered a joke, nothing else.

But now it has happened. Last evening, the Reds lost to Crystal Palace in the Premier League right in front of their home supporters at Anfield. They are now third on the points table behind reigning champions Manchester City (by two points) and Arsenal (level on points but behind on goal difference) after 32 matches.

In their previous Premier League game against Manchester United, which was played on April 7, they were heading towards a defeat when a Mohamed Salah penalty six minutes from time saved their blushes and they left Old Trafford with one point in the bag. They should have avenged their defeat last month in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

These Premier League performances are then sandwiched by their defeat in the Europa League. Atalanta from the Serie A stunned them in the quarterfinal first-leg tie at home last Thursday. It wasn’t a narrow defeat like the one against Crystal Palace; they were rather thrashed in their own den. The licking led many to call it the worst defeat for Liverpool under Klopp who had won every trophy – except for the Europa League -- for them since joining them in 2015. A 3-0 defeat at Anfield meant the odds were heavily against them when the second-leg tie took place later this week.

What happened to Liverpool all of a sudden? There has to be some connection with their search for Klopp’s replacement. The German is leaving the English club at the end of the season after a very successful stint with them.

It’s understandable that the club is desperate to find a person who can take them to even greater heights, but so far they have failed to settle on someone for one reason or another. Klopp had let his decision be known -- a bombshell for sure -- in late January. Almost three months since, there is no real breakthrough to speak of and it appears it's affecting everyone at the club, particularly the players who want to give the German a fitting tribute with some more important trophies in his last season.

In what was a massive blow to Liverpool, late last month Xabi Alonso ended all speculations about his imminent move to his former club when he said he wasn’t leaving Bayer Leverkusen who have since clinched the Bundesliga title in Germany, a first in their long history.

The focus then shifted to Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim. Reports emerged that he had agreed to a verbal agreement with the Reds but hours later the Portuguese dismissed them, bringing more uncertainty and disruption to the club.

Liverpool is a massive club, and it’s going to rattle the authorities, fans and even staff & players that they have been turned down by Alonso, a fan favourite because of his old connection with the club. That Amorim also doesn’t look a cinch. It’s not good for their pride.

It’s hurtful for sure, but for now they will do well to focus on the remainder of their season. They have the League Cup in the bag and everyone who loves Liverpool would hope that before their beloved Klopp leaves, there is more in the cabinet. They will have to swallow their pride, put their head down and do it for Klopp.