Liverpool must be a team nobody wants to play, says Klopp
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:53 PM IST

Liverpool may have their backs against the wall in the Premier League but the negative coverage of the team will only spur them on to bounce back in the title race, manager Juergen Klopp said on Wednesday.

The champions are winless in their last five league matches which has resulted in a slide from the top of the standings to fifth in the league while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United over the weekend.

Liverpool have not found the net in the league in the past month and Klopp said people were "losing trust and faith" in his attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino far too quickly for his liking.

"I see them working on everything and we're working as a team on solutions. It's a complex game and it's never about one person," Klopp told reporters ahead of Thursday's trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

"We have to become the team we want to be and that is the team nobody wants to play against. At the moment, every team is defending deep but we have another chance tomorrow night.

"People tell us we are the best team in the world, which we are not but it's not a problem. We have to prove it again and strike back. The more negative things that are said about us, maybe the more we want it."

The last time these two sides met they were first and second in the league but Spurs have also endured a slump to sit one point behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

"Things have changed," Klopp said. "We want to make sure the next month is more positive but we cannot change last month. I'm not only a good weather coach.

"We played some good stuff against United and we have to be more consistent. We play Tottenham and we have to go game by game. Is it difficult? Yes. That's how it is in every Premier League game."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
