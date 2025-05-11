Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Streaming Premier League: When and where to watch LIV vs ARS live on TV and online

Having already secured the Premier League 2024-25 title, Liverpool will take on Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday. The Gunners will be looking to seal a top-four finish after facing disappointment in the Champions League. Arsenal lost the Champions League semi-finals against PSG and Mikel Arteta's team now have their eyes set on the Premier League top-four finish. Premier League 2024-25: Here are the live streaming and live telecast details for the fixture between Liverpool and Arsenal.(REUTERS)

On the other hand, Liverpool are 15 points clear at the top despite losing 1-3 against Chelsea last week. Arsenal also suffered a 1-2 defeat against Bournemouth in their previous Premier League fixture.

Arsenal have won just one match in their last five Premier League matches. On the other hand, Liverpool secured the Premier League title after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield. Arsenal were in the title race for the first half of the season, but a poor string of results led to Liverpool running away with the title.

Considering Liverpool have already won the Premier League 2024-25 title, Arsenal will also be giving the Reds a guard of honour at Anfield. The home supporters are expected to have a gala time at the Kop.

Here are all the streaming details between Liverpool and Arsenal, Premier League match

When will the Liverpool and Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 fixture take place?

The Liverpool and Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will take place on Sunday, May 11. The match will begin at 9 PM IST.

Where will the Liverpool and Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 fixture take place?

The Liverpool and Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will take place at Anfield.

Which channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 fixture?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 fixture?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 fixture will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.