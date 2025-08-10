Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When and where to watch LIV vs CRY live on TV, online

Premier League 2024-25 champions Liverpool are all geared up to face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Crystal Palace ended their trophy drought after they outclassed Manchester City earlier this year to take home the FA Cup. On the other hand, Arne Slot had the best start possible as Liverpool manager as the Reds managed to win the Premier League. Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, August 10. (Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool have a superior head-to-head record against Crystal Palace, winning 12 out of their last 16 matches. The Reds have not had a good time in the FA Community Shield, winning the match just once since 2006.

The contest between these two teams will serve as a proper curtain-raiser for the upcoming Premier League season. The Reds will face Bournemouth in their opening fixture, while Crystal Palace will take on Chelsea.

Liverpool might also give a tribute to forward Diogo Jota, who passed away earlier this year, in a horrific car crash in Spain.

Here are all the details for the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace

When will the Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace take place?

The Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday, August 10. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace take place?

The Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will take place at Wembley Stadium, London.

Which channels will broadcast the Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace?

The Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace?

The Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.