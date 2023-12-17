Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Streaming: When and where to watch LIV vs MUN on television, online

League leaders Liverpool take on Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League fixture, at Anfield on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be looking to maintain their position on top of the table, especially after Manchester City's 2-2 draw vs Crystal Palace on Saturday, a win will be pivotal. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Manchester United are seventh in the standings and are currently trying to deal with a crisis, triggered by poor form and their Champions League exit. In their last five matches, United have lost twice and won three times. They crashed to a 0-3 defeat vs Bournemouth in their previous Premier League fixture, and then were eliminated from the Champions League.

Despite United's poor form, Klopp is wary of their threat. Speaking ahead of the match, he said, "I never like it when the headlines about United are not great before we play because it's like 'OK, then it is the game where they can put everything right'."

"I don't follow United closely enough to know exactly what the problem is there but I saw that Erik ten Hag became manager of the month last month and saw they were the team in form results-wise in the last month so how can it be all wrong? I just don't understand it.

"The 7-0, we knew that day it was a freak result that happens once in a lifetime. If it helps anybody for the next game it is the team who lost 7-0 and not the team who won 7-0," he added.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place on Sunday, December 17, 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place at Anfield.

Where can we watch Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match live on television in India?

In India, live broadcast of Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match can be watched on television via Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match in India?

The live streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match in India will be available on Hotstar.