Liverpool vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2024-25 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch LIV vs NUFC on TV, online

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 16, 2025 03:19 PM IST

EFL Cup 2024-25 Final: Here are all the streaming details for the summit clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Arne Slot's Liverpool will face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup 2024-25 final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. Liverpool has won the EFL Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup, a record 10 times. The Reds are also the defending champions, and they will look to rectify the errors from earlier this week that caused them to crash out of the Champions League.

Liverpool will face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final. (AFP)
Liverpool will face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final. (AFP)

Speaking of Newcastle United, the side has finished as the runners-up on two occasions, but the team is yet to win the title even once. The side last played the final in the 2022-23 season, where they came up short against Manchester United.

Newcastle United is sixth in the Premier League standings with 47 points from 28 matches. On the other hand, Liverpool are at the top of the table with 70 points from 29 matches.

Due to injuries, Liverpool will be without defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez. Returning to Newcastle, the side will be without injured defenders Lewis Hall and Sven Botman. Anthony Gordon is also unavailable as he is serving a three-match suspension.

Here are all the live streaming details for Liverpool vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2024-25 Final:

When will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2024-25 Final take place?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2024-25 Final will take place on Sunday, March 16. The match will begin at 10 PM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2024-25 Final take place?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2024-25 Final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Which channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2024-25 Final?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2024-25 Final will have no live broadcast in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the Liverpool vs Newcastle United EFL Cup 2024-25 Final?

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2024-25 Final will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

