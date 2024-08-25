Luis Suarez scores stunning brace to leave Lionel Messi impressed in viral video, Inter Miami secure MLS playoffs berth

Luis Suarez was in sensational form on Saturday as Inter Miami sealed a 2-0 win vs FC Cincinnati to secure a MLS playoffs berth. Suarez scored only 32 seconds after kick-off and then completed his brace five minutes later. Lionel Messi reacts to Luis Suarez' brace.

Meanwhile, Miami were without Messi, who is currently injured and hasn't played since the Copa America 2024 final. He is expected to return before the playoffs.

Earlier, Cincinnati had thrashed Miami 6-1 in July and it was evident that Suarez and Co. were seeking revenge. Yannick Bright found Marcelona Weigandt down the right, and then the Argentine passed it to Suarez, who brought the ball down before drilling it into the net to make it 1-0.

Then a brilliant link-up play between Suarez and Rojas saw the Uruguay international make it 2-0, much to the pleasure of Messi, who was seen smiling.

Here is the video:

After half-time, Cincinnati subbed in Luciano Acosta, last season's MVP, but it wasn't enough as Miami managed to hold on to their 2-0 win.

Ahead of the match, Miami head coach Tata Martino also gave a key update on Messi's return. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The work is planned by the medical part with the physical trainers. But yes, he returns before the end of the regular season."

"I wouldn't be able to give an approximate number of days that he returns to training but it is not a situation that is too far away. There is a part of the injuries that have to do with the physical and there is a part of the injuries that has to do with the mental, so we have to overcome them both ways and I think that he is going through that process.

"He is feeling better and better, he has been working in the field for three or four days now. We cannot give time because we do not know and it would be speculating about something that may not be possible to do, but it is close," he added.