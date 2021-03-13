Lyon draws at Reims 1-1 and misses chance to pressure rivals
Lyon missed a chance to pressure its French title rivals and needed an injury-time equalizer from substitute Tino Kadewere to match Reims 1-1 on Friday.
Midfielder Mathieu Cafaro put mid-table Reims ahead in the 32nd minute when he neatly volleyed in a cross from the right.
Kadewere earned his battling side a point when he rose superbly to nod in Memphis Depay's pinpoint cross from the left.
Third-placed Lyon is level on points with second-placed Paris Saint-Germain but behind on goal difference, and two behind leader Lille.
Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic saved well from Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta early in the second half, and Paqueta had a strong penalty claim dismissed after appearing to be tripped.
As Lyon pushed forward, Depay had a low shot saved with 20 minutes left and Rajkovic reacted well to keep out a low effort from substitute Maxwell Cornet in the 82nd.
After Depay's brilliant curling effort shaved the post in the 88th, he found his range for Kadewere's head.
WEEKEND MATCHES
Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of his second game for Marseille when his side faces Brest at home on Saturday.
Sunday's big game sees Lille visiting fourth-placed Monaco, which will move into title contention with a win.
Also, defending champion PSG hosts Nantes days after knocking out Barcelona to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.
From bit player to key forward, the rise of Bipin Singh
- The Manipuri winger, who has mostly been employed on the left flank for most of his career, has become a regular fixture in a league-winning Mumbai City side playing in more of a floating role.
FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany
- The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 World Cup qualifying games this month.
Delighted to see Indian players develop: Damian Willoughby
- City Football Group’s India CEO Damian Willoughby reflects on Mumbai City’s successful season.
Haaland faces unclear future after Champions League heroics
- The Norwegian striker is still only 20 but has shown he can score goals against almost any opposition. His two strikes against Sevilla on Tuesday made him the youngest player ever to reach 20 goals in the Champions League.
