Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid
- The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele could soon be joining Spanish league leader Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Diego Costa.
The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season. His Lyon contract runs until June 2023 but sporting director Juninho will not stand in his way.
“We are talking with Atletico and I think Moussa has reached an agreement with Atletico,” Juninho told broadcaster Telefoot. “Moussa came to see us and I think it's time for him to change teams. It would not be good to hold a player back.”
Madrid reached an agreement with Costa to rescind his contract by mutual accord last month.
Lyon has already lined up Algeria forward Islam Slimani for Dembele.
“He wants to join us,” Juninho said.
Slimani plays for Premier League side Leicester but spent last season on loan at Monaco, scoring nine goals in 18 games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valencia overcome Valladolid to grab first win since November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crawley stun Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid
- The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Odisha and Chennaiyin trade missed chances, play out goalless draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roma snatches 2-2 draw against title rival Inter Milan
- Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City battle for bragging rights in top-two clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pochettino gets first PSG win as French champions edge closer to Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi, Griezmann net 4 for Barça; Madrid held at Osasuna 0-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AC Milan rebounds from Juve loss by beating Torino 2-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
En-Nesyri treble helps Sevilla beat Sociedad in goal fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton avoid FA Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atletico vs Bilbao among postponements due to snowstorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur FC look to break into top-four with win against Kerala Blasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox