Man City success 'despite' refereeing calls, claims Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said his success at Manchester City has come in spite of refereeing decisions going against his side in a tirade following Saturday's 2-0 win over Wolves.

City were denied a penalty in the first half when referee Farai Hallam, who was taking charge of his first Premier League game, refused to overturn his initial decision not to give a handball against Yerson Mosquera despite being called to review the incident by VAR.

Guardiola was also angered that Diogo Dalot escaped a red card in the opening stages of last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United despite catching Jeremy Doku on the knee with his studs.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has won six Premier League titles in his nine full seasons in England.

But City were badly hit by injuries last year as Liverpool romped to the title and trail Arsenal by four points at the top of the table this season.

"These two seasons I had the feeling, why don't I have the players? That is my only regret," said Guardiola.

"I would love to have the players to fight against that . They won despite them.

"The referee made a huge debut. Now everybody will know him. I think it's the first time they go to the TV and disallow ."

Guardiola's decision to hand a rare rest to Erling Haaland paid off as Omar Marmoush took his chance to deputise for the Norwegian by opening the scoring.

Antoine Semenyo then struck his third goal since joining City from Bournemouth earlier this month.

Marc Guehi also made his City debut at centre-back after sealing his move from Crystal Palace.

Guardiola believes Guehi and Semenyo will make a major impact in the second half of the season, with City still involved in four competitions.

"They are set-up players," added Guardiola. "Last season was young players, except Omar.

"Antoine came with incredible energy and strikers are about numbers. Since he arrived he has been unbelievable.

"Marc, I don't need to tell you who he is. He knows everything. I remember it is similar to when Ruben arrived and he had incredible focus for every action.

"With the ball he has incredible composure. We didn't train anything yet but I have the feeling in the middle we did a little better.

"He's the perfect age and he's the perfect signing for many, many years.

"He's a guy you can rely on. I see it in two sessions. How he sees, how he moves, how he talks, how he reads the situations."

