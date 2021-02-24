Man United boss Solskjaer says he keeps in touch with Dortmund striker Haaland
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he regularly keeps in touch with Erling Haaland but refused to confirm whether Borussia Dortmund striker maybe a target of a future transfer bid from Old Trafford.
Haaland, 20, played for Solskjaer at Molde and the United boss was interested in signing the Norway international from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window last year.
But Haaland went on to join Dortmund, where he has developed into one of the world's most prolific forwards, scoring 43 goals in 43 appearances.
When asked if Haaland is a player he would like to see at United, Solskjaer told reporters: "I think when you have had kids and players through as a coach you follow them, of course.
"I keep in touch with Erling. It's great to see him become the player he has become and I know he'll work to improve all the time.
"He's a Dortmund player, we just wish him well there and let's see what life will bring later on."
With United leading the Europa League last-32 tie 4-0 after the away leg against Real Sociedad, Solskjaer is likely to rotate his players for the visit of the Basque outfit.
Striker Edinson Cavani and midfielders Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are all still injured, as is teenager Hannibal Mejbri, who was in line for his first-team debut.
Their absence means young forwards Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire will feature against the Spanish outfit, although Solskjaer refused to confirm whether the duo will make their first United starts at Old Trafford.
"Amad and Shola will, of course, be involved. They are in the squad but I am not going to tell you if they are starting or not," Solskjaer added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United boss Solskjaer says he keeps in touch with Dortmund striker Haaland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian football team to play friendlies against Oman and UAE in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UEFA open probe after Ibrahimovic racially abused at Red Star
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acrobatic Giroud gives Chelsea advantage over Atletico
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lewandowski hits goal landmark as Bayern Munich hammer Lazio in Rome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Leeds, Man United defender McQueen diagnosed with vascular dementia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NorthEast United inch closer to playoffs after win over East Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: At Hyderabad FC, the kids are all right
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona unable to see out games due to fear, says Koeman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nothing special': Guardiola downplays Champions League hype
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimović
- The alleged abuse targeted Ibrahimović’s Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sevilla FC aim to develop at grassroots level, ties up with Bengaluru United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guardiola has given Manchester City a winning mentality: Sterling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England plans return of fans in time for EPL finale in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leeds contract decision must not be rushed, says Bielsa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox