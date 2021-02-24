IND USA
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: File photo(REUTERS)
Man United boss Solskjaer says he keeps in touch with Dortmund striker Haaland

Haaland, 20, played for Solskjaer at Molde and the United boss was interested in signing the Norway international from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window last year.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he regularly keeps in touch with Erling Haaland but refused to confirm whether Borussia Dortmund striker maybe a target of a future transfer bid from Old Trafford.

Haaland, 20, played for Solskjaer at Molde and the United boss was interested in signing the Norway international from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window last year.

But Haaland went on to join Dortmund, where he has developed into one of the world's most prolific forwards, scoring 43 goals in 43 appearances.

When asked if Haaland is a player he would like to see at United, Solskjaer told reporters: "I think when you have had kids and players through as a coach you follow them, of course.

"I keep in touch with Erling. It's great to see him become the player he has become and I know he'll work to improve all the time.

"He's a Dortmund player, we just wish him well there and let's see what life will bring later on."

With United leading the Europa League last-32 tie 4-0 after the away leg against Real Sociedad, Solskjaer is likely to rotate his players for the visit of the Basque outfit.

Striker Edinson Cavani and midfielders Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are all still injured, as is teenager Hannibal Mejbri, who was in line for his first-team debut.

Their absence means young forwards Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire will feature against the Spanish outfit, although Solskjaer refused to confirm whether the duo will make their first United starts at Old Trafford.

"Amad and Shola will, of course, be involved. They are in the squad but I am not going to tell you if they are starting or not," Solskjaer added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
ole gunnar solskjaer manchester united
