Man Utd's Varane ruled out for a few weeks with groin injury

Varane, 28, was substituted in the first half of Sunday's Nations League final against Spain, which world champions France won 2-1.
France's Raphael Varane after sustaining an injury REUTERS.(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Reuters |

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been sidelined for "a few weeks" after sustaining a groin injury on international duty with France, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The centre back completed a reported 34 million pounds move to United from Real Madrid this summer. He has made five Premier League appearances for the Old Trafford club this season.

Varane's central defensive partner Harry Maguire is recovering from a calf injury that kept him out of the club's last two games before the international break as well as England's World Cup qualifiers this month.

United return to Premier League action on Saturday at Leicester City.

