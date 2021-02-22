IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Manchester City's unbeaten record will be broken one day, says Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Manchester City's unbeaten record will be broken one day, says Guardiola

City are on an 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions following Sunday's 1-0 win at Arsenal and have taken control of the title race with a 10-point lead at the top of the table.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:06 AM IST

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is surprised with his side's stellar form while other Premier League teams are dropping points but believes their unbeaten streak will be broken one day.

City are on an 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions following Sunday's 1-0 win at Arsenal and have taken control of the title race with a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Guardiola's side, who suffered their last defeat in November, have 59 points from 25 games after Raheem Sterling's early goal handed them their 13th successive league victory.

"The record will be broken one day, we will lose games," Guardiola said after the win at the Emirates Stadium.

"I'm surprised and impressed and so when everyone is suffering in this world, all the teams in the league are dropping points, we were consistent over the past two months.

"People talk and talk about the record and the victories but to do this you have to win these types of games many, many times."

Guardiola said City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has not played since Jan. 3 due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19, was edging closer to a return.

"I'm looking forward to putting him in the side," the Spaniard said. "We cannot forget that he was a long time injured and you only get rhythm when you play minutes.

"As soon as I can, he will play because he deserves it and I want it. I want to say for him to keep working hard because his time is coming."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
man city
Close
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates stadium in London.(AP)
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates stadium in London.(AP)
football

Arsenal's Arteta targets Europa League glory as top-four hopes fade

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Raheem Sterling's goal after 75 seconds condemned Arsenal to their third defeat in four games and left them in 10th with 34 points, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, center left, and Berlin's Niklas Stark, center right, battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and RB Leipzig in Berlin.(AP)
Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, center left, and Berlin's Niklas Stark, center right, battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and RB Leipzig in Berlin.(AP)
football

Leipzig cuts Bayern's lead to 2 points in Bundesliga

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:34 AM IST
  • Goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele and Willi Orban gave the visitors their fifth win from five league games to fully capitalize on two matches without a win from Bayern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man City earns 18th straight win, Spurs lose again in EPL

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Things are changing fast in the lives of two of soccer’s most storied managers, whose teams are going in opposite directions this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
football

Martinez and Lukaku send Inter four clear after derby win

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Inter got off to the perfect start as Lukaku crossed for strike partner Martinez to head home after just five minutes to give his side the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw(ISL/Twitter)
Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw(ISL/Twitter)
football

Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw in southern derby of ISL

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 10th minute which was cancelled out by Gary Hooper's 29th-minute strike from the spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona held 1-1 by Cádiz; Messi record 506th league game

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Lionel Messi appeared to put Barcelona on its way to an easy win in his club-record 506th league appearance in Spain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1(ISL/Twitter)
FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1(ISL/Twitter)
football

FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in ISL

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:36 PM IST
FC Goa took the lead through Igor Angulo (20th minute) and Redeem Tlang (23rd) before Suresh Wangjam (33rd) reduced Bengaluru's deficit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1(Pool via REUTERS)
West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1(Pool via REUTERS)
football

West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1, into top 4 of Premier League

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:52 PM IST
West Ham has only lost one of its last nine league games, whereas Tottenham has lost five of its last six.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 First Leg - Real Sociedad v Manchester United - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 18, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer REUTERS/Massimo Pinca(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 First Leg - Real Sociedad v Manchester United - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 18, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer REUTERS/Massimo Pinca(REUTERS)
football

Man Utd coaching staff self-isolating, Newcastle game to go ahead

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The Old Trafford club did not say whether the coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Former Chennaiyin FC U-18 player dies in road accident in Kerala

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The 18-year old Aloysius was killed in a collision involving two motorcycles at Avanakuzhi in Kerala on Saturday, family sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy and Casemiro celebrate after the match.(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy and Casemiro celebrate after the match.(REUTERS)
football

Madrid moves closer to the top in Spain as Atlético stalls

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • Madrid won 1-0 at Valladolid on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win, while Atlético lost points for the second straight match in a 2-0 home loss against Levante that ended its 11-game unbeaten streak in the league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

AP, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:56 AM IST
  • The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts after Levante's second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera(REUTERS)
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts after Levante's second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera(REUTERS)
football

Leaders Atletico slump to shock defeat at home to Levante

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:18 PM IST
After a poor first half, Atletico came out fighting in the second but could not beat Levante keeper Daniel Cardenas despite firing 28 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target. They also hit the post and had an Angel Correa goal ruled out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Munich's Kingsley Coman, center, challenges for the ball with and Frankfurt's Tuta, right, and Sebastian Rode.(AP)
Munich's Kingsley Coman, center, challenges for the ball with and Frankfurt's Tuta, right, and Sebastian Rode.(AP)
football

Younes sparkles as Eintracht stun Bayern 2-1

Reuters, Frankfurt
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Former Germany international Younes helped to set up Daichi Kamada for the hosts' first goal in the 12th minute as Frankfurt stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Southampton's Nathan Redmond in action with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Pool via REUTERS.(Pool via REUTERS)
Southampton's Nathan Redmond in action with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Pool via REUTERS.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tuchel's in-form Chelsea held to 1-1 draw at Southampton

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Chelsea remain in fourth place, a point ahead of West Ham United, who play on Sunday, and three points clear of Liverpool who host Everton later on Saturday. Southampton are 13th.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP