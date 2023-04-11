Man City vs Bayern, Benfica vs Inter: Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL quarterfinals?

While Manchester City will host German giants Bayern Munich, Benfica are scheduled to take on Serie A giants Inter Milan in the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage on Wednesday. Manchester City's Jack Grealish celebrates scoring their second goal with Bernardo Silva and Erling Braut Haaland (REUTERS)

Man City and Bayern Munich meet for the seventh time in European competition, in this UEFA Champions League fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. The spoils have been shared across the previous six encounters, with three wins apiece – all in the UCL.

Pep Guardiola will face his former side, where he spent three seasons as a head coach between June 2013 and June 2016, before taking up the position at Man City that summer. Although he won the Bundesliga in all three seasons with Bayern, he was never able to win the UEFA Champions League there – his only two UCL trophies as a manager came at Barcelona in 2008-09 and 2010-11.

Following the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann last month, Thomas Tuchel will take charge of Bayern in this game and come up against Guardiola for the 11th time as manager. It was Tuchel that outfoxed Guardiola in the 2021 UCL final, with his Chelsea side defeating Man City 1-0. Tuchel also knocked Guardiola’s Man City out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage a month earlier – winning 1-0 at Wembley Stadium. These two met again in the Premier League in 2021-22, with Guardiola getting some sort of revenge with two 1-0 wins across the home and away fixtures that season.

Manchester City come into this match on an eight-game winning run in all competitions, while they are unbeaten in each of their last 12 games (W10 D2) since losing 1-0 away at Tottenham in the Premier League on 5 February.

Bayern have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last five matches (W3 D0 L2), losing 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and at home to Freiburg in the DFB Pokal last midweek.

Bayern will be without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the striker will miss the game with a knee complaint, while Manuel Neuer remains a long-term absentee. City do not have any injury concerns for the game.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich both are unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season. In the second game of the night, Benfica will fancy their chances of making a Champions League statement against Inter Milan.

The Portuguese giants are unbeaten in this season’s competition and are scoring goals for fun. Inter, meanwhile, have not won in six games and are struggling to hit the back of the net.

Benfica will be without four key players in Julian Draxler, Alexander Bah, Goncalo Guedes and Mihailo Ristic, though with no fresh issues.

Inter Milan are sweating on the fitness of both Milan Skriniar and Hakan Calhanoglu ahead of the game. Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to start, with Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko preferred.

