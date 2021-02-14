Sluggish Manchester United held to 1-1 draw at lowly West Brom
An out-of-sorts Manchester United could only draw 1-1 at struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, leaving them second in the Premier League but seven points adrift of Manchester City.
West Brom, who need a remarkable turnaround to avoid relegation, stunned their visitors with a second-minute goal from on-loan Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne who beat defender Victor Lindelof to head home.
United looked lethargic for the rest of the half, but their inspirational Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes stepped up yet again in the 44th minute with a spectacular volley from near the penalty spot.
Fernandes has now been directly involved in 38 goals in his first 38 Premier League appearances, 22 goals and 16 assists.
In a more exciting second half in near-freezing temperatures at The Hawthorns, the Manchester club twice saw shots cleared off the line and had a penalty appeal turned down after captain Harry Maguire was manhandled in the box.
Showing a passion lacking in some team mates, Maguire drove forward at every opportunity and nearly won it at the death with a 95th-minute header that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone tipped onto the post.
"It was a great save by Sam to be fair," said a frustrated Maguire.
"We created a lot of chances, enough to win the game. We made it tough for ourselves conceding the goal. It's disappointing. On another day we score two or three goals and it's a different story."
Despite surviving waves of attacks, the hosts could have snatched it with three breakaways. Diagne, who has joined from Turkish club Galatasaray until the end of the season, twice went close with only David de Gea to beat in the United goal.
The result left West Brom second bottom of the table, 12 points from safety, with manager Sam Allardyce so far failing to ignite their season despite his reputation for great escapes.
League leaders Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on Saturday to reach 53 points and have a game in hand over Manchester United and third-placed Leicester, both on 46.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Gundogan scores twice again as Man City beats Tottenham 3-0
- The in-form Germany midfielder, fresh from being named as the best league player for January, took his goal tally for the season to 13 by adding to Rodri’s 23rd-minute penalty at Etihad Stadium.
Burnley end winless streak with easy victory at Palace
- Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez netted inside 10 minutes at Selhurst Park and Matt Lowton added a brilliant third two minutes after the break to end a four-match winless run for Sean Dyche’s team.
Slumping Liverpool collapses in 3-1 loss at Leicester in EPL
- Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah’s league-high 17th goal of the season, Liverpool was pegged back in the 78th when James Maddison’s low free kick crept in and then went behind after another blunder by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
Bayern Munich beats Tigres 1-0 to win Club World Cup
- In front of a masked, socially distanced crowd, Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal in the 59th minute in a comfortable game for the Champions League winner against Mexico's Tigres, the first team from North and Central America to reach the world final.
