IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Sluggish Manchester United held to 1-1 draw at lowly West Brom
Manchester United held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion(Twitter)
Manchester United held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion(Twitter)
football

Sluggish Manchester United held to 1-1 draw at lowly West Brom

West Brom, who need a remarkable turnaround to avoid relegation, stunned their visitors with a second-minute goal from on-loan Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne who beat defender Victor Lindelof to head home.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:08 PM IST

An out-of-sorts Manchester United could only draw 1-1 at struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, leaving them second in the Premier League but seven points adrift of Manchester City.

West Brom, who need a remarkable turnaround to avoid relegation, stunned their visitors with a second-minute goal from on-loan Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne who beat defender Victor Lindelof to head home.

United looked lethargic for the rest of the half, but their inspirational Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes stepped up yet again in the 44th minute with a spectacular volley from near the penalty spot.

Fernandes has now been directly involved in 38 goals in his first 38 Premier League appearances, 22 goals and 16 assists.

In a more exciting second half in near-freezing temperatures at The Hawthorns, the Manchester club twice saw shots cleared off the line and had a penalty appeal turned down after captain Harry Maguire was manhandled in the box.

Showing a passion lacking in some team mates, Maguire drove forward at every opportunity and nearly won it at the death with a 95th-minute header that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone tipped onto the post.

"It was a great save by Sam to be fair," said a frustrated Maguire.

"We created a lot of chances, enough to win the game. We made it tough for ourselves conceding the goal. It's disappointing. On another day we score two or three goals and it's a different story."

Despite surviving waves of attacks, the hosts could have snatched it with three breakaways. Diagne, who has joined from Turkish club Galatasaray until the end of the season, twice went close with only David de Gea to beat in the United goal.

The result left West Brom second bottom of the table, 12 points from safety, with manager Sam Allardyce so far failing to ignite their season despite his reputation for great escapes.

League leaders Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on Saturday to reach 53 points and have a game in hand over Manchester United and third-placed Leicester, both on 46.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bromwich albion manchester united ole gunnar solskjaer premier league
Close
Manchester United held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion(Twitter)
Manchester United held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion(Twitter)
football

Sluggish Manchester United held to 1-1 draw at lowly West Brom

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:08 PM IST
West Brom, who need a remarkable turnaround to avoid relegation, stunned their visitors with a second-minute goal from on-loan Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne who beat defender Victor Lindelof to head home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roma's Jordan Veretout celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match against Udinese(AP)
Roma's Jordan Veretout celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match against Udinese(AP)
football

Roma beats Udinese to move into 3rd ahead of Inter vs. Lazio

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Roma leapfrogged nine-time defending champion Juventus and is six points behind leader AC Milan, which surprisingly lost 2-0 at Spezia on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Aston Villa at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton.(AP)
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Aston Villa at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton.(AP)
football

Villa has 'keeper Martinez to thank at Brighton in 0-0 draw

PTI, Brighton
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Emiliano Martinez made crucial saves for Villa, including an outstretched palm to deny Dan Burn's header, to ensure his side left with a clean sheet and a point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
football

Messi nets 2 in record-tying 505th Liga match, Atlético win

PTI, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Messi scored two screamers in his record-equaling 505th Spanish league appearance for Barcelona to help them stay in touch with leader Atlético Madrid on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Napoli's coach Gennaro Gattuso, second right, celebrates the team's victory after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples.(AP)
Napoli's coach Gennaro Gattuso, second right, celebrates the team's victory after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples.(AP)
football

Impassioned Gattuso hails spirit of players after Juve win

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:02 AM IST
The 43-year-old led Napoli to a Coppa Italia triumph last season, the club's first trophy in six years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their second goal with Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva.(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their second goal with Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Gundogan scores twice again as Man City beats Tottenham 3-0

AP, Manchester, England
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:57 AM IST
  • The in-form Germany midfielder, fresh from being named as the best league player for January, took his goal tally for the season to 13 by adding to Rodri’s 23rd-minute penalty at Etihad Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson, left, celebrates with Burnley's Dwight McNeil after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park stadium in London, England, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP)
Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson, left, celebrates with Burnley's Dwight McNeil after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park stadium in London, England, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP)
football

Burnley end winless streak with easy victory at Palace

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:08 PM IST
  • Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez netted inside 10 minutes at Selhurst Park and Matt Lowton added a brilliant third two minutes after the break to end a four-match winless run for Sean Dyche’s team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP)
Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP)
football

Late Haaland goal rescues point for Dortmund against Hoffenheim

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Dortmund, who travel to Sevilla on Wednesday for their Champions League Round of 16 first leg, have managed just one win in their last six league games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, right, fails to save the ball as Leicester's James Maddison scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, right, fails to save the ball as Leicester's James Maddison scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
football

Slumping Liverpool collapses in 3-1 loss at Leicester in EPL

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah’s league-high 17th goal of the season, Liverpool was pegged back in the 78th when James Maddison’s low free kick crept in and then went behind after another blunder by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa.(AP)
Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa.(AP)
football

Leeds manager Bielsa testifies in bid for damages from Lille

AP, Lille
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Bielsa lasted just six months at Lille before the French club fired him for “serious misconduct” in December 2017 following poor results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defensa y Justicia coach Hernan Crespo celebrates after winning the Copa Sudamericana.(Pool via REUTERS)
Defensa y Justicia coach Hernan Crespo celebrates after winning the Copa Sudamericana.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Argentina's Hernan Crespo appointed Sao Paulo coach

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:46 AM IST
“We believe that Hernan Crespo is the perfect fit for the way we think at Sao Paulo,” the club said. “He has a victorious history, he was a great player and he is a very promising coach.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justin Che(Twitter)
Justin Che(Twitter)
football

Bayern signs American teen Che on loan from FC Dallas

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Che had been one of six Dallas players on trial at Bayern this month as part of a partnership agreement between the clubs and now joins on loan until the end of the 2020-21 season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 6, 2021 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 6, 2021 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arteta seeks consistency at floundering Arsenal in 'strange year'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Arsenal are 11th in the league after 23 games having lost 10 times -- the same number of games they lost last season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece in Europa League

AP, Nyon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST
The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica’s “home” game takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer holds the trophy as celebrates with his teammates winning the Club World Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Tigres at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.(AP)
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer holds the trophy as celebrates with his teammates winning the Club World Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Tigres at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.(AP)
football

Bayern Munich beats Tigres 1-0 to win Club World Cup

AP, Doha, Qatar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • In front of a masked, socially distanced crowd, Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal in the 59th minute in a comfortable game for the Champions League winner against Mexico's Tigres, the first team from North and Central America to reach the world final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP